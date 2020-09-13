Twice each year, these heavenly bodies lock into a challenging 90-degree square, which intensifies passion, to put it mildly. Although this cosmic event is brief, it's high-impact and can push emotions to a combustible point.

Certainly, this can produce some amazing pyrotechnics in (and out of) the bedroom. On a literal level, this might be the moment when you screw up the courage to take a stand for what YOU want your love life to look like. This is 2020, after all, a year when boundaries must constantly be redrawn to accommodate the proximity few were prepared for.

With "anything goes" Uranus in traditional Taurus, you may be ready to remix radical relationship ideas with some old-school romantic ideals. No, we can't tell you exactly what that means. Why? Because a Venus-Uranus square makes this process yours to invent.