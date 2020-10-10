mindbodygreen

Spirituality
The Year's Last Mercury Retro Lands This Week — And Won't Leave Until The Election

The AstroTwins
October 10, 2020 — 15:05 PM

Here, the AstroTwins break down a big week ahead: The next seven days will bring the final Mercury retrograde of the year and a rare Cardinal T-Square new moon.

This Tuesday, October 13, trickster Mercury pivots into its final retrograde of 2020.

Lock down that data and soundproof the "war room." (And hide the evidence while you're at it!) The backspin, which lasts until November 3, begins in secretive Scorpio, creating the air of espionage until October 27. Then, the messenger planet moonwalks through Libra, demanding justice for the final leg of its journey.

And yes, you read those dates right. Mercury will be retrograde for the U.S. presidential election and all through voting season. We're not remotely excited to share this news, especially with the reverse commute happening in such an intensely impassioned sign as Scorpio for most of the time! The last time Mercury was retrograde during a presidential election was during the divisive Bush–Gore fiasco in 2000 when the Supreme Court had to settle a recount dispute based on results in a single state (Florida).

On a personal note, this Mercury retrograde throws relationship imbalances into sharp relief. Whether you're collaborating for romance or finance (or some other purpose altogether), whatever feels "unfair" can no longer be swept under the rug.

Ambiguity could breed all kinds of issues, from resentment to contempt. But how best to discuss these hot-button topics? During this three-week cycle, it might be best to first brainstorm with outside advisers before bringing any "creative solutions" to the negotiating table. And with legal beagle Libra involved, consult an attorney if you're wondering about what that fine print really means in a contract.

Still holding a torch for that Tinder date—or the one that got away? Exes have a funny way of popping up while Mercury's retrograde, and with the reverse commute going down in relationship-focused Scorpio and Libra, don't rule out a reconnection (or reconciliation). But if stirring this pot will dredge up toxic memories, leave the lid on it and seal it shut! That might be easier said than done on Friday.

On Friday, October 16, a new moon could bring some power struggles.

As the annual new moon in Libra tickles us pink, it also drops a rose-colored filter over our eyes. Romanticizing is likely, but look out! This new moon locks into a turbulent tug-of-war with retrograde Mars in Aries and the stellium of Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto in Capricorn.

Under this "Cardinal T-Square," power struggles are sure to erupt, especially in one-on-one bonds. One minute we'll be eager to lock things down; the next, backspinning Mars in Aries sends us back to our personal "autonomous zones," where we resent anyone who tries to draw us into a couple bubble.

The Capricorn planets can also sweep us into the status game. Ditching the laid-back loyals for the big-talking royals may seem like a strategic move, but it's likely to come crashing down under this formation. But good luck stopping yourself from pursuing those urges! As Venus opposes obfuscating Neptune on Sunday, there's even more hypnotic energy in the air. If you're charmed and dazzled, enjoy the moment, but know that you'll have some recon work to do next week.

