This Week Could Be The Perfect Time To Ignite Your Creativity—Here's Your Horoscope
Find a creative compromise during this week’s quarter moon (in Pisces) phase.
Have you hit a creative plateau? Jumpstart your inspiration during this week’s imaginative Pisces quarter-moon phase by soaking up other people’s brilliance. On Thursday, or in the days leading up, tuck your phone away and allow yourself to see and feel every sensation.
Mindful moves can help you break out of boredom and find an exciting, actionable solution. Need help turning dreams into reality? Manifesting powers are dialed up by Pisces. A supportive person could be a text (or a thought!) away. Don’t be surprised if someone flashes through your memory, then you bump into them an hour later.
This is a day for serendipity. If you’re feeling burnt out, take time for sensual self-care and get a spa treatment, or simply slow down.
Money’s on everyone’s mind during Friday’s connection of savvy Mercury and innovative Uranus
Friday’s Mercury-Uranus conjunction may be a turning point for you in an important area of your life. With these two clever cosmic players in savvy Taurus, a financial or work-related epiphany could be in the stars. Think (and search!) outside the box for new opportunities.
Are you sticking with what you know instead of trying something new? Adopt a “growth mindset” instead of a fixed one. Experiment with technology and innovative ways to make your day-to-day duties more efficient.
In luxe-loving Taurus, the Mercury-Uranus meetup could inspire an aesthetic change. If you’ve been frustrated with your interior design or you’re struggling to figure out your spring “look,” you might have a style breakthrough!
Since both planets rule technology, setting up a Pinterest mood board can help you gather inspiration.
Sunday’s rare Jupiter-Pluto trine can bring buried ideas into the open
Power unleashed! Every five to six years, expansive Jupiter and alchemical Pluto meet in this galvanizing angle. On Sunday, they connect in air signs (Jupiter is in Gemini, and Pluto is in Aquarius), taking brilliant ideas to new audiences.
If you’ve got an impactful message to spread or an innovative approach to an old challenge, don’t keep that to yourself. If you’ve been racking your brain trying to solve a problem in a methodical, “proven” way, this rare Jupiter-Pluto trine gives you permission to break entirely free of such constraints.
Step away from the past to create your new future.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
