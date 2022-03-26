Romantic Relationships Will Be Put To The Test This Week, Astrologers Say

With the two planets meeting up in Aquarius, you don’t have to veer into conservative terrain. But you do need to get back to brass tacks about basic agreements. Spell everything out in black and white. Where do you both stand on things like managing finances, raising kids, and where you ultimately want to put down roots? These no-nonsense discussions may reveal some genuine disparities.

Saturn rules experts, and if you can’t get past a sticking point, a coach or couple’s therapist could help. If you’ve been caught up in a never-ending situationship or pining for a lost soul, this planetary pairing forces you to take an unblinking look at reality. Time is precious, and you don’t want to waste your life waiting for someone who “isn’t ready” and may never be!