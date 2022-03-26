Romantic Relationships Will Be Put To The Test This Week, Astrologers Say

 Skip to content

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
March 26, 2022 — 14:03 PM

The beginning of this week could reveal some harsh realities in the romance department, but you'll get a chance to wipe the slate clean by Friday. Here's your horoscope from The AstroTwins.

Love is serious business this Monday, March 28, as celestial siren Venus gets swept under Saturn’s stern spell.

With the two planets meeting up in Aquarius, you don’t have to veer into conservative terrain. But you do need to get back to brass tacks about basic agreements. Spell everything out in black and white. Where do you both stand on things like managing finances, raising kids, and where you ultimately want to put down roots? These no-nonsense discussions may reveal some genuine disparities.

Saturn rules experts, and if you can’t get past a sticking point, a coach or couple’s therapist could help. If you’ve been caught up in a never-ending situationship or pining for a lost soul, this planetary pairing forces you to take an unblinking look at reality. Time is precious, and you don’t want to waste your life waiting for someone who “isn’t ready” and may never be!

Bottom line: In any troubled interaction, forget about slapping a coat of sunshine yellow paint over chipped and peeling drywall. Saturn wants everything structurally sound—and this week the cosmic inspector is coming to audit every aspect of our personal lives. (Gulp.) Try to remember that there’s no such thing as a perfect relationship. It’s how you work through conflicts that tell the real story.

Whether romantic or platonic, the rubber will meet the road early this week. Pretending everything is "great!" and "fine!" won’t just backfire now, it will inflame an already painful sore spot. Thankfully, Venus lends grace, diplomacy, and tact while strategic Saturn can help you devise lasting solutions that might just help you put this problem to bed for good. 

Friday, April 1 is like a bonus New Year as the annual new moon in Aries resets everyone’s internal compass.

This lunar lift is like a ribbon-cutting ceremony for your freshest, most out-of-the-box ideas. Trot them out and see what kind of response you get. Or just recommit to living life by your own design. Where have you been bowing too heavily to trends? Or going along to get along? This new moon will snap you right out of that reverie. Under the influence of audacious, independent Aries, you’ll feel emboldened to take a chance—even if that means breaking up the band.

Look ahead to October 9, when the corresponding Aries full moon will illuminate the skies. That’s the harvest date for the springtime seeds you plant now. Pro tip: Keep the focus on personal goals that benefit “me, myself and I.” (It’s not selfish, it’s self-loving—especially during Aries season!) Your personal efforts could yield the bumper crop of prosperity six months from now.

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.

