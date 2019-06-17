Weekly Horoscope: Why Now Is A Great Time To Plan Your Dream Staycation

Hitch your wagon to a vintage VW bus! (Then go and hitch THAT baby to a star.) The week will be one long, fantastic voyage, and it begins this Monday, June 17, as the year's only full moon in Sagittarius lights up the skies. If you could go anywhere on the planet, where would you drop your next pin? Search a few new hashtags on Insta and follow new travel bloggers. Over the coming two weeks, you could gather enough compelling evidence to reserve a room—or a whole damn villa! (The Sagittarius full moon likes to live large.)

If traveling isn't an immediate option, become a "staycationer" in your own ZIP code. Mingle multiculturally; check out the cultural activities that only tourists usually frequent. Hey, you might even score a discount for being a local resident. If crowds aren't your thing, you can always journey in the figurative sense near Monday. Get tickets to a mind-blowing lecture, sign up for an online workshop, or meet friends for a kundalini yoga class and sound bath. This full moon also blesses teachers and entrepreneurs. Time to launch that workshop or beta-test your latest product! You may get those genius ideas to market sooner than you think. Just temper impulsivity on Wednesday, June 19, when feisty Mars in Cancer faces off with volcanic Pluto in Capricorn. Things won't be what they seem that day, and you don't want to end up with a nonrefundable ticket to a place you don't REALLY want to go.