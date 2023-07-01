The First Week Of July Is Looking Like A Great Opportunity For A Mid-Year Check In
Advertisement
Do a mid-year review with Monday’s full moon in goal-getter Capricorn
Check in on those New Year’s resolutions! (Remember those?) This Monday, July 3, the full moon in goal-getter Capricorn sets the stage for a “midterm” review.
What’s the 2023 progress report? Pinpoint what’s working well and X off anything that’s proving to be an impossible task. This midyear review is the perfect time to revamp your strategy and set different milestones if you need to pivot.
Industrious Capricorn is an ambitious high achiever, but don’t forget to celebrate any and all accomplishments you’ve made thus far in 2023. No one gets a shiny gold star for being a martyr. Acknowledge your progress and thank people who’ve been part of your growth.
Are you ready to go bigger? Maximalist Jupiter is fistbumping the full moon, which can help you expand your vision. But capture any big ideas in writing! With the moon opposite mental Mercury, relying on your memory won’t cut it.
Shield your energy field on Monday as Mercury trines boundary-blurring Neptune
Under Monday’s creative and compassionate mashup of communicator Mercury and psychic sponge Neptune, empathy is so strong we’re all practically psychic. While it won’t be easy to set firm boundaries today, you can finally listen to someone or feel fully heard. This could be the path to resolving an issue that’s dogged your relationship for far too long.
Creative and spiritual pursuits are especially favored today. Open your channels to the divine by free writing, meditating, or asking your guides to send a signal pointing you in the right direction.
Advertisement
But be ready to spring into action with Monday’s quarter moon in Aries
The squeaking wheel gets the oil, but the proactive wheel gets the premium-grade, solar-powered fuel. Next Monday also features a waning quarter moon in Aries, so just speaking up won’t cut it. (And neither will playing the dude or damsel in distress.)
If you want support, spark interest without tipping people into aggravation and stress. Even if there’s a problem brewing, modulate your pitch and speak with a compelling and confident tone. Most of all, come to the conversation with a can-do attitude.
People want to be part of the winning team, especially when competitive, assertive Aries is on the court!
Advertisement
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.