The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle.
January 9, 2021 — 13:28 PM

And just like that, we're in a new year. Unfortunately, the astrological craziness of 2020 hasn't quite let up. Here's your weekly horoscope:

Want to map your 2021 resolutions by the stars? The first new moon of the year is one of the best starting blocks for getting missions in motion.

Feel free to be ambitious because the inaugural lunar lift of 2021 takes place in high-achieving Capricorn this Wednesday, January 13 at 12AM EST (late Tuesday, January 12 in many places).

Like a strong tailwind, this new moon accelerates plans. Since Capricorn is the sign of structure, this could be the beginning of a powerful planning phase; one that bears fruit by the corresponding full moon on June 24, 2021. Bring in your “blue sky” creativity and innovative thinking because Wednesday also features a Venus-Uranus trine. As artistic Venus fistbumps mad-scientist Uranus, stay open to unexpected plot twists, swift and sudden upgrades, and unconventional solutions that emerge out of thin air.,

During that same new moon this Wednesday, nervy Mars in pragmatic Taurus crashes into a challenging square (90-degree angle) with stern Saturn in iconoclastic Aquarius.

While you’re speculating on all those “wouldn’t it be crazy if…” scenarios, don’t lose sight of existing rules and boundaries.

On the one hand, this is the week to dream like the sky is the limit. On the other, it’s also time to check the atmospheric pressure, cloud coverage, and other sky-related concerns. You don’t want to be the buzzkill in the room, telling people, “That will never work!” But do plan to run every genius idea through a set of serious tests before passing go!

Watch for stormy tempers during Wednesday’s Mars-Uranus square! We all have our ideals, but there will never be progress if we don't seek to understand where the other side is coming from. Even if people's beliefs were born in ignorance, they probably won't be dismantled in a fiery Twitter debate. (Hey, did we learn anything from 2020?) By the same token, overstepping inappropriate behavior is a no-go. The Mars-Saturn square could bring some much-needed "fight" to push back against a bully.

This is a day for examining our truths. Are we operating from a clear sense of reality? If we are glamorizing or trying to paint sunshine over storm clouds, things could get ugly. Saturn forces an inspection. If the certificate of authenticity is not legit, don't slap on a fake label! Get real about where there's room for improvement and do what it will take to pull off a mission with integrity.

Another exciting shakeup comes on Thursday, January 14, as revolutionary Uranus wakes up from a five-month retrograde that began in Taurus on August 15.

With the planet of electricity in snooze mode, some people may have experienced a personal power outage. Now, the current starts crackling again. Let yourself be the "live wire" you were born to be—but do make sure your “wiring” is up to code.

High-minded Uranus taps us into our ideals so we can keep the world on the right side of progress. But it can also be a shock jock, rocking the boat for rebellion's sake instead of an actual cause. Uranus is camped out in earthy, traditional Taurus from 2018-2026, its weakened (“fall”) position due to the incompatible properties of planet and zodiac sign. While Uranus is in Taurus, we have to go back to the very roots of everything in order to affect change.

From the historical reckonings around race to the way we care for our bodies during the pandemic, the side-spinning planet has forced an inspection. Since Taurus is one of the signs governing economic stability, it’s no surprise that Uranus’ presence has brought a rise to a cashless society—and an epic spike in Bitcoin’s value. With Uranus in direct motion until August 20, 2021, it’s time for us all to be savvier about how “do” money, especially since Uranus’ last trek through Taurus dovetailed with The Great Depression.

And just because this week couldn’t go out without a bang, Sunday could be one for the history books.

For the first time since 2014, global, expansive Jupiter rumbles with disruptor Uranus. As the two planets crash into a fixed sign Square—Jupiter in radical Aquarius and Uranus in cautious Taurus—there could be more jaw-dropping displays of rule-smashing insanity. These planets are both rebellious and high-minded, so Sunday, January 17 could turn into a battle of ideologies.

On a personal level, the Jupiter-Uranus square can be majorly liberating. But that freedom won’t come without struggle, so be prepared to speak your truth and stand up for your beliefs!

