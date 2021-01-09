On the one hand, this is the week to dream like the sky is the limit. On the other, it’s also time to check the atmospheric pressure, cloud coverage, and other sky-related concerns. You don’t want to be the buzzkill in the room, telling people, “That will never work!” But do plan to run every genius idea through a set of serious tests before passing go!

Watch for stormy tempers during Wednesday’s Mars-Uranus square! We all have our ideals, but there will never be progress if we don't seek to understand where the other side is coming from. Even if people's beliefs were born in ignorance, they probably won't be dismantled in a fiery Twitter debate. (Hey, did we learn anything from 2020?) By the same token, overstepping inappropriate behavior is a no-go. The Mars-Saturn square could bring some much-needed "fight" to push back against a bully.

This is a day for examining our truths. Are we operating from a clear sense of reality? If we are glamorizing or trying to paint sunshine over storm clouds, things could get ugly. Saturn forces an inspection. If the certificate of authenticity is not legit, don't slap on a fake label! Get real about where there's room for improvement and do what it will take to pull off a mission with integrity.