Here's Your Horoscope For This Week: December 7–14

PSA From This Week's Horoscope: There's Beauty In Simplicity
This week, the AstroTwins say we'd all be better off magnifying the minutiae and getting obsessed with the details. Here's your horoscope.
With a waning quarter moon in Virgo this Monday, December 7, you could unearth important intel, shifting the direction of a project or plan.
This is a waning moon. That means luna's light dimming while we count down to the total solar (new moon) eclipse in Sagittarius on December 14. Before then, scrutinize with a critic's eye, asking yourself bravely: Should it stay, or should it go? Does it fall into the "excess" category or is it "good, true, and beautiful"?
Virgo is the zodiac's purist, reminding us of the beauty of simplicity. What no longer serves you may be eclipsed away next week. If you don't want to be caught off guard by that, shift into realist mode now. Holding on to beliefs, activities, and even relationships that have run their course may bring the illusion of security.
Nothing wrong with craving comfort and familiarity, but if it's left you stuck or plateauing, you could be blocking your blessings. Don't make any sudden moves yet. Just start using Virgo's investigative powers to see what (and who) else is out there. Since this is a modest quarter moon, a creative solution could emerge that doesn't require you to overturn the order of your entire life. Minor pivots and shifts could change everything.
On Wednesday, the Sun will be shining its bright beams into Neptune's haze as the two form their biannual square.
Caution: Low visibility ahead. Midweek, you may feel like you're driving through fog. The smoke machine effect of this combo can cloud your best judgment, making it hard to see situations for what they really are. And it doesn't help much that el sol is in impulsive Sagittarius, while Neptune is on a slow roll through psychedelic Pisces.
While nothing outside of yourself may be clear, your inner landscape will be illuminated. Seize the opportunity to flip your viewfinder inward and do some deep introspection. Just don't act on it impetuously. Unless, of course, you're picking up some artistic tools or musical instruments and just letting the divine inspiration flow through you. Keep the critics far away. This is about making art for art's sake—and for the pure, therapeutic process.
On Sunday, mental Mercury in Sagittarius forms the same tangled angle with Neptune, which could force you to examine the messages you're sending out to the world.
But don't hold yourself back from adventurous expansion! The Sagittarius sun forms a free-flowing fire trine to daredevil Mars in Aries, accelerating the action. This is not the weekend to make any grandiose promises or epic commitments. Rather, widen your viewfinder—by way more than a country mile—and see what people are doing in other parts of the world. Cross-cultural and international connections will be dynamic whether you're DM-ing on social media or reconnecting on WhatsApp. Stop worrying about being "too much" and initiate contact!