Here's Your Horoscope For This Week: December 7–14

This is a waning moon. That means luna's light dimming while we count down to the total solar (new moon) eclipse in Sagittarius on December 14. Before then, scrutinize with a critic's eye, asking yourself bravely: Should it stay, or should it go? Does it fall into the "excess" category or is it "good, true, and beautiful"?

Virgo is the zodiac's purist, reminding us of the beauty of simplicity. What no longer serves you may be eclipsed away next week. If you don't want to be caught off guard by that, shift into realist mode now. Holding on to beliefs, activities, and even relationships that have run their course may bring the illusion of security.

Nothing wrong with craving comfort and familiarity, but if it's left you stuck or plateauing, you could be blocking your blessings. Don't make any sudden moves yet. Just start using Virgo's investigative powers to see what (and who) else is out there. Since this is a modest quarter moon, a creative solution could emerge that doesn't require you to overturn the order of your entire life. Minor pivots and shifts could change everything.