Spirituality
This Week Kicks Off With A Transit Hundreds Of Years In The Making

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope for December 2019

Image by mbg Creative x JGalione / iStock

December 1, 2019

This week, the AstroTwins break down the super rare (like, hundreds of years in the making) astrological transit that we'll be feeling for the next year.

Ready, set, ascend! This Monday, December 2, can-do Jupiter rises to the top of the zodiac wheel until December 19, 2020.

Jupiter is joining masterful Saturn and transformational Pluto in Capricorn. The last time the red-spotted planet samba’d in the Sea Goat’s sector was December 18, 2007 to January 5, 2009. And the powerful trifecta of Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto has not met in this zodiac position since 1518 A.D. So, um, if you’re wondering if this is a big astrological deal, the answer is YES!

While these three planets have very little in common, they are all obsessed with growth. They just come at it from very different perspectives. Jupiter is the juice; it hits the gas and gets stalled plans in motion. Cautious Saturn, who’s been touring Capricorn since December 19, 2017, takes us on a steady, sensible climb to the top of the mountain, leaving no stone unturned along its path. Pluto, who’s on a long journey through this zodiac sign from 2008-2024, is alchemical, shapeshifting us from one state to another, often burning the old to the ground but provoking the phoenix to rise from the ashes.

Expect to reel yourself back to reality on a regular basis.

With Jupiter’s hoof on the accelerator, a groundswell of ambition that's been percolating since late 2008 could reach a fever pitch during this twelve-month cycle. As stalled missions forge ahead, competition could get fierce. Stay alert! The point of this cosmic coterie is to stretch to our personal best—but not take down anyone who gets in your way. If life starts to mimic a Shark Tank episode, you’ve lost sight of the goal. Expect to reel yourself back to reality on a regular basis.

Another thing to consider: Jupiter is in "fall" in Capricorn, its most challenging position on the zodiac wheel. Many of the red-spotted planet's free-flowing and inclusive traits are muffled in the sign of the Sea Goat. By nature, Jupiter wants to swing out and take a risk while Capricorn can be sober and discerning. Capricorn's perfectionistic tendencies can be amplified by Jupiter's beams. Even if you are sitting on a million-dollar idea, you may get hung up in red tape and protocol. One of the key lessons of Jupiter in Capricorn? Learning how to fail faster and bounce back quicker. After all, "mistakes" are part of the process. At the same time, don't overdo it on the trial and error—not only will that be expensive, but you might waste precious time reinventing a pre-existing wheel.

Sailing alongside modest Saturn, this 12-month Jupiter cycle can help everyone find their “cruising altitude.” If you catch yourself in compare-and-despair mode, probing Pluto will support with self-reflection. Reflect on this: How high is high enough for YOU? As an extended cycle of consumer excess bumps up against the limitations of our earth’s natural resources, we are all being asked to define our own upper limits. The modern definition of “enough” is actually much MORE than enough for most inhabitants of the planet. While Capricorn governs status, this eldest earth sign also calls for modesty and conservation. Here’s to making the most mindful and elegant choices as we usher in the new decade!

