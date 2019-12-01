This Week Kicks Off With A Transit Hundreds Of Years In The Making

With Jupiter’s hoof on the accelerator, a groundswell of ambition that's been percolating since late 2008 could reach a fever pitch during this twelve-month cycle. As stalled missions forge ahead, competition could get fierce. Stay alert! The point of this cosmic coterie is to stretch to our personal best—but not take down anyone who gets in your way. If life starts to mimic a Shark Tank episode, you’ve lost sight of the goal. Expect to reel yourself back to reality on a regular basis.

Another thing to consider: Jupiter is in "fall" in Capricorn, its most challenging position on the zodiac wheel. Many of the red-spotted planet's free-flowing and inclusive traits are muffled in the sign of the Sea Goat. By nature, Jupiter wants to swing out and take a risk while Capricorn can be sober and discerning. Capricorn's perfectionistic tendencies can be amplified by Jupiter's beams. Even if you are sitting on a million-dollar idea, you may get hung up in red tape and protocol. One of the key lessons of Jupiter in Capricorn? Learning how to fail faster and bounce back quicker. After all, "mistakes" are part of the process. At the same time, don't overdo it on the trial and error—not only will that be expensive, but you might waste precious time reinventing a pre-existing wheel.

Sailing alongside modest Saturn, this 12-month Jupiter cycle can help everyone find their “cruising altitude.” If you catch yourself in compare-and-despair mode, probing Pluto will support with self-reflection. Reflect on this: How high is high enough for YOU? As an extended cycle of consumer excess bumps up against the limitations of our earth’s natural resources, we are all being asked to define our own upper limits. The modern definition of “enough” is actually much MORE than enough for most inhabitants of the planet. While Capricorn governs status, this eldest earth sign also calls for modesty and conservation. Here’s to making the most mindful and elegant choices as we usher in the new decade!