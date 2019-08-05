When One Retrograde Ends, Another Begins! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
This week, the AstroTwins describe why there's some big-hearted magic in the air, and how to take full advantage of it.
On Wednesday, a 120-degree trine will bring on a burst of excitement.
If you find yourself brooding under a summer rain cloud, we suggest you close your umbrella and come join the love fest. Resistance will be futile by Wednesday, August 7, when jovial Jupiter in Sagittarius envelops the Leo Sun in a giant bear hug (aka a harmonious,120-degree trine). One day later, on Thursday, amorous Venus in Leo sweeps Jupiter into the same passionate embrace. With these planets striking such sweet (and sexy!) chords, relationships of all manner will just click. And with Jupiter, the Sun and Venus all in fire signs, the buzz of excitement will spread like flames. Instead of letting things burn wildly, contain the blazes strategically. Then you can direct the heat toward your desired venture—or, should we say, adventure!
If you're in a relationship, Thursday will be a great day to plan (and play!) with your partner.
On Thursday, sweet-talking Venus and naughty Jupiter will evoke world-class flirting, NSFW sexting, and randy pillow talk. Whoosh! Since Jupiter is the global nomad and cross-cultural ambassador, this is a great day to diversify your social (or dating!) portfolio. Couples should use this cosmic nudge to book a romantic getaway—and lucky for the both of you if you happen to be in a far-flung locale on this day. Need to broach a touchy topic? Diplomatic Venus softens candid Jupiter's straight-shooting edge this Thursday, ensuring that even the toughest sentiments won't get lost in translation.
Sunday marks the end of a 4-month Jupiter retrograde.
Another push to "think bigger" comes this Sunday, August 11, as worldly Jupiter rouses from a retrograde that began on April 10. Now, the red giant is barreling forward in its home sign of Sagittarius until December 2, giving enterprising types the Midas touch. Jupiter is the cosmic growth agent, and in Sagittarius it can unspool in one of two ways, evoking hedonistic greed or high-minded benevolence. Even if you think you're just "scaling up," make sure your quest for "more, more, more" doesn't land you on the wrong side of history. As you reach for the stars, it can be helpful to set a range for yourself. No, you don't need to have an upper limit. But what would constitute "enough" for you? Satisfaction is underrated, so make this a chance to tune in and ensure you aren't just chasing for chasing's sake. Stop for periodic moments of wonder and gratitude. Jupiter in bohemian Sagittarius can also bring a fun-loving reminder that the best things in life (like love) are free.
But, alas, Uranus goes retrograde the same day...
Just as Jupiter gets back on track, another game-changing planet shifts into its annual reverse commute. Revolutionary Uranus turns retrograde later this Sunday, backing up through Taurus until January 10, 2020. Uranus has been weaving in and out of the Bull's pen since May 2018, which has been quite the head trip. The side-spinning planet rules all things disruptive and futuristic, while earth sign Taurus is a conservational traditionalist. The world is seeing the price of "progress," and it's not pretty. From overfished oceans to belching factories that are heating the globe with their carbon emissions, climate change is swiftly becoming a climate crisis. Now's the time to do your part to shift the tide. Don't let anyone convince you that small actions don't matter—for better and for worse! While retrograde in Taurus, Uranus points us toward simple, sensory joys, like holding hands, preparing a meal with garden-fresh ingredients, walking barefoot in the sand. Over the next five months, don't take these "little things" for granted!