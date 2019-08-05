mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

When One Retrograde Ends, Another Begins! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman smiling with zodiac signs

Image by mbg Creative x MStudioImages / iStock

August 5, 2019

This week, the AstroTwins describe why there's some big-hearted magic in the air, and how to take full advantage of it.

On Wednesday, a 120-degree trine will bring on a burst of excitement.

If you find yourself brooding under a summer rain cloud, we suggest you close your umbrella and come join the love fest. Resistance will be futile by Wednesday, August 7, when jovial Jupiter in Sagittarius envelops the Leo Sun in a giant bear hug (aka a harmonious,120-degree trine). One day later, on Thursday, amorous Venus in Leo sweeps Jupiter into the same passionate embrace. With these planets striking such sweet (and sexy!) chords, relationships of all manner will just click. And with Jupiter, the Sun and Venus all in fire signs, the buzz of excitement will spread like flames. Instead of letting things burn wildly, contain the blazes strategically. Then you can direct the heat toward your desired venture—or, should we say, adventure!

Article continues below

If you're in a relationship, Thursday will be a great day to plan (and play!) with your partner.

On Thursday, sweet-talking Venus and naughty Jupiter will evoke world-class flirting, NSFW sexting, and randy pillow talk. Whoosh! Since Jupiter is the global nomad and cross-cultural ambassador, this is a great day to diversify your social (or dating!) portfolio. Couples should use this cosmic nudge to book a romantic getaway—and lucky for the both of you if you happen to be in a far-flung locale on this day. Need to broach a touchy topic? Diplomatic Venus softens candid Jupiter's straight-shooting edge this Thursday, ensuring that even the toughest sentiments won't get lost in translation.

Sunday marks the end of a 4-month Jupiter retrograde.

Another push to "think bigger" comes this Sunday, August 11, as worldly Jupiter rouses from a retrograde that began on April 10. Now, the red giant is barreling forward in its home sign of Sagittarius until December 2, giving enterprising types the Midas touch. Jupiter is the cosmic growth agent, and in Sagittarius it can unspool in one of two ways, evoking hedonistic greed or high-minded benevolence. Even if you think you're just "scaling up," make sure your quest for "more, more, more" doesn't land you on the wrong side of history. As you reach for the stars, it can be helpful to set a range for yourself. No, you don't need to have an upper limit. But what would constitute "enough" for you? Satisfaction is underrated, so make this a chance to tune in and ensure you aren't just chasing for chasing's sake. Stop for periodic moments of wonder and gratitude. Jupiter in bohemian Sagittarius can also bring a fun-loving reminder that the best things in life (like love) are free.

Article continues below

But, alas, Uranus goes retrograde the same day...

Just as Jupiter gets back on track, another game-changing planet shifts into its annual reverse commute. Revolutionary Uranus turns retrograde later this Sunday, backing up through Taurus until January 10, 2020. Uranus has been weaving in and out of the Bull's pen since May 2018, which has been quite the head trip. The side-spinning planet rules all things disruptive and futuristic, while earth sign Taurus is a conservational traditionalist. The world is seeing the price of "progress," and it's not pretty. From overfished oceans to belching factories that are heating the globe with their carbon emissions, climate change is swiftly becoming a climate crisis. Now's the time to do your part to shift the tide. Don't let anyone convince you that small actions don't matter—for better and for worse! While retrograde in Taurus, Uranus points us toward simple, sensory joys, like holding hands, preparing a meal with garden-fresh ingredients, walking barefoot in the sand. Over the next five months, don't take these "little things" for granted!

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-august-5-11-2019-by-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!