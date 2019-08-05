When One Retrograde Ends, Another Begins! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

Another push to "think bigger" comes this Sunday, August 11, as worldly Jupiter rouses from a retrograde that began on April 10. Now, the red giant is barreling forward in its home sign of Sagittarius until December 2, giving enterprising types the Midas touch. Jupiter is the cosmic growth agent, and in Sagittarius it can unspool in one of two ways, evoking hedonistic greed or high-minded benevolence. Even if you think you're just "scaling up," make sure your quest for "more, more, more" doesn't land you on the wrong side of history. As you reach for the stars, it can be helpful to set a range for yourself. No, you don't need to have an upper limit. But what would constitute "enough" for you? Satisfaction is underrated, so make this a chance to tune in and ensure you aren't just chasing for chasing's sake. Stop for periodic moments of wonder and gratitude. Jupiter in bohemian Sagittarius can also bring a fun-loving reminder that the best things in life (like love) are free.