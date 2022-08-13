Astrologers Say This Could Be An Intense Week For Communication

It won’t take much convincing to get people on board with any wild schemes, but here’s the catch: If you want to maintain their trust, make sure you can deliver the goods!

The red planet is spending a prolonged period in the sign of the Twins—as opposed to its usual seven weeks. There’s no wriggling out of any promises penalty-free.

Caution: This transit can also bring out the smooth-talking salespeople. Don’t rush into any dynamic duos. Be especially cautious while Mars is retrograde from October 30 to January 12.

Monitor your screen time, too. With stressful Mars in this gadget-loving sign, a digital deluge of texts, alerts and electronic info could quickly devolve from “stimulating” into fraying your nerves.