Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure

Send up the heart-shaped, helium balloons! Starting this Monday, August 6, Queen Venus hosts a homecoming parade for heartthrobs. Until September 9, she'll float through her native sign of Libra—the first of two "back-to-base" visits in 2018. Summer love could get "this much" sweeter over the next four weeks. Soul mates may finally locate one another! (Especially near Tuesday, when Venus trines her dance partner Mars.) And not even Mercury, which is retrograde until the 19th, nor Thursday's square from Saturn, can interfere. But...spoiler alert: From October 31 until November 16, Venus will be retrograde in Libra (and back-spinning through Scorpio before that, from October 5 to 31), which means some of the developments over the next four weeks might not be AS secure as you think. Or you may realize that you rushed ahead romantically this November and need to backtrack. For now, however, you can keep that red carpet rolled out for Cupid. Just be aware that your fairy-tale fantasy may not be fully actualized until Venus' second forward march through Libra from November 16 to December 2.

Venus in Libra can give us a weakness for life's finer things—haute cuisine, beautiful fabrics, art, music, and all kinds of luxury. So, yeah, watch the cash flow when following the hedonistic impulses, or money could slip right through your fingers. Another reason to get a grip on your budget? Erratic Uranus pivots into its annual retrograde this Tuesday, August 7, backing up through pragmatic Taurus until November 6, then making one last visit to impulsive Aries from January 6 to March 6, 2019. Check every line item on that Excel spreadsheet and get a handle on your spending. While splurging is not verboten for the coming three months, first make sure to funnel "discretionary" funds into that savings account and retirement portfolio.