Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure
On Monday, Venus moves into Libra and brings on an appreciation for the finer things in life.
Send up the heart-shaped, helium balloons! Starting this Monday, August 6, Queen Venus hosts a homecoming parade for heartthrobs. Until September 9, she'll float through her native sign of Libra—the first of two "back-to-base" visits in 2018. Summer love could get "this much" sweeter over the next four weeks. Soul mates may finally locate one another! (Especially near Tuesday, when Venus trines her dance partner Mars.) And not even Mercury, which is retrograde until the 19th, nor Thursday's square from Saturn, can interfere. But...spoiler alert: From October 31 until November 16, Venus will be retrograde in Libra (and back-spinning through Scorpio before that, from October 5 to 31), which means some of the developments over the next four weeks might not be AS secure as you think. Or you may realize that you rushed ahead romantically this November and need to backtrack. For now, however, you can keep that red carpet rolled out for Cupid. Just be aware that your fairy-tale fantasy may not be fully actualized until Venus' second forward march through Libra from November 16 to December 2.
Venus in Libra can give us a weakness for life's finer things—haute cuisine, beautiful fabrics, art, music, and all kinds of luxury. So, yeah, watch the cash flow when following the hedonistic impulses, or money could slip right through your fingers. Another reason to get a grip on your budget? Erratic Uranus pivots into its annual retrograde this Tuesday, August 7, backing up through pragmatic Taurus until November 6, then making one last visit to impulsive Aries from January 6 to March 6, 2019. Check every line item on that Excel spreadsheet and get a handle on your spending. While splurging is not verboten for the coming three months, first make sure to funnel "discretionary" funds into that savings account and retirement portfolio.
On Saturday, a new moon (and eclipse!) in Leo will bring up some difficult questions.
On Saturday, the final eclipse of 2018 rocks the skies. This one is a solar (new moon) eclipse in Leo—the last solar eclipse in a series on the Leo-Aquarius axis that began February 10, 2017. If you've been working hard to elevate your financial or leadership status—or maybe to comprehend Cupid's lessons or become a style superstar—this eclipse will reveal the next (but almost last!) steps to "making it." There's one final eclipse in this series—a "manifesting" lunar eclipse that arrives with the Leo full moon on January 21, 2019. Until then, pour prodigious energy into the upgrades YOU want to make. Since the Leo-Aquarius series began a year and a half ago, the world has seen a dramatic duel go down between Leo's gilded royalty (the privileged few) and the everyday people Aquarius protects. The battle could get fiercer this week, and some existential questions must be asked: How can we preserve our individuality and still be part of collective humanity? Can we enjoy luxury responsibly—and sustainably? Is it possible to have a system of power that doesn't suppress individual expression? These questions remain on the table in a big way—and will inform the U.S. midterm elections that take place when Uranus slips back into revolutionary Aries on November 6. If you're a U.S. citizen, be sure to enjoy your Constitutional rights and VOTE. This election determines which party will have the majority in Congress, and that in turn influences what bills get passed into law.
On Sunday, Mars retrogrades and asks us all to take a break.
On Sunday, Mars retrogrades back one sign on the astrological game board, retreating from rebellious Aquarius into conventional Capricorn until September 10. Those free-spirited summer vibes could fade away as career goals come to the forefront. But who says we can't have the best of both worlds? Schedule "work from pool" days; entertain clients at rooftop restaurants and sidewalk bistros. While Mars is retrograde until August 27, interest in a business venture could perk up again. While it's best to move cautiously until then, give those proposals and documents a read. Did you connect with a powerful potential collaborator during Q2? Get back in touch and start priming the pump. By early September, a joint project may take flight!