Waterfalls Are Forming On Glaciers & Scientists Are Concerned

It all starts with supraglacial lakes, or a body of meltwater that develops on top of a glacier. When these lakes continue melting and spread wide enough to reach a "moulin," or a vertical crack in the glacier, the water rapidly drains, creating cascading waterfalls that dump tons of water down the glacier.

But too many of these waterfalls could contribute to accelerated glacial melting and cracking.

And in this study, scientists observed the meltwater was indeed creating new fractures within the glaciers and making existing fractures get bigger. The use of drones in the study allowed the researchers to make these conclusions, giving us a better idea of the significance of supraglacial lake drainage.

Tom Chudley, a Ph.D. student at the Scott Polar Research Institute and the team's drone pilot says, "It's possible we've underestimated the effects of these glaciers on the overall instability of the Greenland Ice Sheet.”