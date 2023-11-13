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Hill's Pet Nutrition

Watch How This Plant Expert With 3 Golden Retrievers Keeps His Full House Healthy

Author:
Devon Barrow
November 13, 2023
Branded Content Editor
By Devon Barrow
November 13, 2023

We could only ever aspire to be the kind of plant parent that David is (aka pvplantguy). But aside from a house full of thriving foliage, David and his husband are also parents to three golden retrievers—Jax, Marley, and Tucker. Recently, this family of pups and plants moved into a charming new house. And with house projects galore, their goal is to make this home their own, where they can focus on health and well-being.

Mental health and nutrition are top priorities for David but also his pups. That's why they spend weekends running around the beach and why he chooses science-led (and dog-approved) nutrition from Hill's Pet Nutrition. From plant rooms to secret gardens to three golden retrievers all under one roof: press play for tail wags and #PlantGoals.