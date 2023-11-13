Watch How This Plant Expert With 3 Golden Retrievers Keeps His Full House Healthy

We could only ever aspire to be the kind of plant parent that David is (aka pvplantguy). But aside from a house full of thriving foliage, David and his husband are also parents to three golden retrievers—Jax, Marley, and Tucker. Recently, this family of pups and plants moved into a charming new house. And with house projects galore, their goal is to make this home their own, where they can focus on health and well-being.