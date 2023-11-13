Watch How This Plant Expert With 3 Golden Retrievers Keeps His Full House Healthy
We could only ever aspire to be the kind of plant parent that David is (AKA pvplantguy). But aside from a house full of thriving foliage, David and his husband are also parents to three golden retrievers—Jax, Marley, and Tucker. Recently, this family of pups and plants moved into a charming new house. And with house projects galore, their goal is to make this home their own, where they can focus on health and well-being.
Mental health and nutrition are top priorities for David, but also his pups. That’s why they spend weekends running around the beach, and why he chooses science-led (and dog-approved) nutrition from Hill’s Pet Nutrition. From plant rooms to secret gardens to three golden retrievers all under one roof: press play for tail wags and #PlantGoals.
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing poetry, meditating, and traveling the world. She's based in Boulder, Colorado.
Devon's first book, Earth Women, is coming soon. To learn more, join the mailing list, and receive updates, head to www.devonbarrowwriting.com.