Want To Prevent Postpartum Bladder Leaks? This Prenatal Exercise May Help
If you've ever sneezed, laughed, or jumped postpartum and thought uh oh—you're far from alone. Research shows1 that somewhere between 30 and 47% of women experience bladder leaks in the first year after giving birth. It's incredibly common, yet so many women are told it's just part of the deal after having a baby.
But it doesn't have to be. A randomized clinical trial2 published in JAMA Network Open found that following a structured pelvic floor and core exercise program during pregnancy significantly lowered the chances of urinary incontinence at six weeks postpartum.
It's about more than just Kegels
You've probably heard that Kegels are good for your pelvic floor, and they can be. But this research points to something a bit more involved. The women who saw the biggest benefits weren't just squeezing here and there. They followed a comprehensive program that combined pelvic floor exercises with core work in a consistent, structured way.
The result? Stronger pelvic floor muscles and fewer bladder control issues compared to women who received standard prenatal care.
A Cochrane Review3 (a large-scale analysis that looked at 46 studies and nearly 11,000 women) found similar results. Pregnant women who practiced regular pelvic floor muscle training were about 62% less likely to experience urinary leakage in late pregnancy and 29% less likely to report issues three to six months after giving birth.
Another study of 722 women4 tested a 12-week program that included one physiotherapist-led class per week plus two at-home sessions. At three months postpartum, 29% of the exercise group reported bladder leaks, compared to 38% in the group that didn't follow the program.
That's a meaningful difference; and it came from a manageable routine.
RELATED READ: A PT Says This Is The Key To Unlocking Your Pelvic Floor
Why this matters beyond the postpartum period
This research is a good reminder that pelvic floor is foundational to how your body moves and functions long-term, supporting your core, your posture, and your overall stability.
Thinking about it this way can feel empowering: rather than waiting to fix a problem later, you have the opportunity to build strength now that may serve you for years to come.
The takeaway
If you're pregnant or thinking about it, this might be a great time to explore pelvic floor training; whether that's working with a pelvic floor physical therapist or finding a structured prenatal program you can follow at home. Starting early in pregnancy and staying consistent tends to yield the best results, especially when some sessions are supervised. Here are 5 signs your pelvic floor needs attention.