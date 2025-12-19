Want To Elevate Your Holiday Entertaining? Add California Walnuts
Holiday entertaining should be joyful. But sometimes, it feels more like an endurance sport. That’s why we love having a few smart upgrades on hand that instantly make food taste richer, more satiating, and more memorable.
There’s one addition that elevates almost any dish: California walnuts.
California walnuts bring a naturally satisfying crunch and a subtle, buttery flavor that works just as well in a winter salad as it does in a show-stopping main or a decadent dessert. They are a significant source of omega-3 ALA (2.5 grams/ounce), offer plant protein (4 grams/ounce), and provide fiber (2 grams/ounce). This way the overall dish feels more substantial and balanced.
“Walnuts are an easy recommendation because they check all the boxes—delicious, versatile, and nutritionally impressive,” says registered dietitian Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, a brand ambassador for California Walnuts. “They fit naturally into a wide range of recipes and elevate both flavor and satisfaction, whether you’re cooking at home or entertaining.”
Not only that, but they can support your body during a busy holiday season.
“When stress levels tend to rise and eating patterns can feel more chaotic, making thoughtful food choices can help you feel more supported,” says Cassetty. “Walnuts are a practical option during the holidays while boosting both flavor and satisfaction.”
Stock up now and store in the fridge for freshness. Toss them into starters, fold them into hearty plant-forward mains, or sprinkle them over sweets to create crowd-pleasing moments throughout the season. No stress.
Starting off strong: Swiss Chard Salad with Honey Dijon Vinaigrette, Roasted Turnips, Dried Figs & Walnut Pecorino Crumble
A holiday salad should be just as flavorful and festive as everything else on the table. This one delivers: velvety roasted turnips, chewy figs, bright chard ribbons, and a savory walnut-Pecorino crumble that adds richness and crunch in every bite.
“A walnut-pecorino crumble instantly upgrades a salad by adding both texture and a range of nutrients,” says Cassetty. “Together, they turn a bowl of greens into something more balanced, delicious, and sustaining. It’s an easy way to bring more satisfaction and staying power to a starter course.”
Cooking details
What you’ll need:
Salad
- 2 bunches Swiss chard (about 24 ounces)
- 2 turnips, peeled and chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped
- 1 tsp salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- ½ tsp onion powder
- 1 ½ tbsp maple syrup
- ½ cup dried figs, de-stemmed and roughly chopped
- ½ cup California walnuts
- ½ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
- ½ cup California walnuts, roughly chopped (for garnish)
Honey Dijon Vinaigrette
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp Lemon juice
- 1 tbsp Honey
- 1 Garlic clove, minced
- ¼ tsp Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
How to make:
- Preheat the oven to 375 °F.
- Wash and dry Swiss chard and remove stems from leaves.
- Layering a few leaves on top of each other at a time, roll up tightly together into a thin log shape and slice into ribbons (about ½ inch thick). Add sliced chard ribbons to a mixing bowl.
- Toss turnips with olive oil, onion powder, salt, and pepper and roast for 20 minutes or until turnips start to turn golden. Remove from the oven, add 1 ½ Tbsp maple syrup (tossing with turnips to coat) and return to the oven for another 5 minutes. Remove turnips from the oven and let cool. Roughly chop the roasted turnips.
- Add vinaigrette ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
- Add ½ cup of walnuts to a food processor and pulse until small crumbs form. Add Pecorino cheese and pulse a few more times.
- Toss Swiss chard leaves with chopped turnips, figs, and vinaigrette. Sprinkle the walnut-Pecorino crumble and toss again. Top with ½ cup chopped walnuts for garnish.
Main event: Walnut and Miso Mushroom Wellington
If you want a true centerpiece—something that feels rich, savory, and a little dramatic—this plant-forward Wellington is it. The combination of caramelized onions, earthy mushrooms, and a miso-walnut filling creates a complex, hearty flavor without being heavy.
“When walnuts are pulsed or finely chopped, they take on a crumbly, ground-meat-like texture, and they naturally bring the richness you want in a dish like a Wellington,” says Cassetty. “It’s a great example of how you can create a festive, center-of-the-table dish that feels indulgent but still aligns with a more plant-forward eating style.”
The final result looks (and tastes) impressive, but rest assured it really just comes down to following the methodical, step-by-step process. After you make the filling on the stovetop, you’re mostly layering flavorful components and then letting the oven do the work. Reserve about an hour and 15 minutes from start to finish, and you’ll have a showstopping main ready for the center of the table.
Finishing touches: Mexican Hot Chocolate Walnut Galette
This is the kind of dessert you serve warm, pass around to your loved ones, and watch it disappear bite by bite. The perfect type of sweet treat, if you ask us.
“I’m a big believer in indulging in desserts thoughtfully and mindfully,” says Cassetty.
The filling layers chopped California walnuts with dark chocolate, cinnamon, and a hint of chili for gentle heat. The walnut-studded dough adds richness and texture, creating something special.
“Walnuts contribute nutrients that you don’t typically find in desserts, so a slice of this galette has 13 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber,” she says. “The combo of protein, fiber, and healthy fats in walnuts also slows down how quickly you digest the dessert and how quickly its sugars enter your bloodstream.”
Get cozy with the full recipe here.
Ingredient spotlight: Why California Walnuts are worthy of celebration
The holiday season is a time for creating memories with those we love most—and trust us, these dishes are memorable.
With California walnuts on hand, you can build dishes that are flavorful, satisfying, and offer healthy perks. Containing 4g of protein/ounce and the only nut with a significant amount of the plant-based omega-3 ALA (2.5 grams/ounce), walnuts enrich any course.* Beyond good fats and plant protein, walnuts are a natural source of antioxidants,** gluten-free, and lower in carbohydrates (4 grams total per ounce, including 2 grams of fiber).
“Protein, fiber, and healthy fats work together to steady your energy and keep you comfortably satisfied—two things people really appreciate during a long holiday gathering. Walnuts fit this formula perfectly,” says Cassetty.
Whether you’re hosting a big gathering or keeping things intimate, consider walnuts your secret ingredient for a holiday table that tastes as good as it looks. Stock up, get creative, and enjoy every cozy, celebratory moment.