Another instance: "When you feel resentment, say to yourself, 'I'm feeling really resentful about everything that's going on, so I'm going to concentrate on counting my blessings right now,'" he adds. "You're using gratitude as an emotional substitute… When you're feeling pessimistic, you choose hope. Not that you believe only good things are going to happen, but there are good things you can do and that you're an agent in those things."