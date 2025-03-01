Advertisement
Women Of All Ages Say This Sleek & Powerful Vibrator Helps Them Orgasm In Minutes
As someone who has tested and reviewed dozens of sex toys, I often sift through countless options that promise way more than they deliver. To get my seal of approval, a vibrator needs to be simple yet effective, easy to use, and ideally aesthetically pleasing.
Enter: the Dame Com, a sleek, powerful device that’s gained over 100 perfect five-star ratings from novices and seasoned testers alike.
Curious about what sets it apart? Keep reading to learn why so many women say this best-selling toy is unlike any other they’ve tried.
What’s great about the Dame Pom
It’s easy to use
I will say the Com is larger than other Dame toys I’ve reviewed (I’m looking at you, Pom and Fin), so at first, I was a bit intimidated. But I’m happy to report that it’s still very straightforward and easy to use.
There are just three buttons on the device: one for power and adjusting the vibration pattern, one to increase the intensity, and one to lower it.
What’s more, the flexible and ergonomic design is very comfortable to hold (with no cramping or discomfort to speak of). One reviewer writes, “The comfort is what makes this perfect. I have arthritis, and it’s nice to be able to pleasure myself w/o having to compromise on comfort for my hands.”
It’s powerful
What drew me in most about this toy’s rave reviews is the number of people who swear this is the most powerful vibrator they’ve ever used. One woman said she has every toy from Dame’s lineup, and the Com is more powerful than any other.
While this is great news for those who want high intensity, don’t let it scare you away from testing the toy if you’re a beginner. The Com is easy to tailor to your own needs…
It’s customizable
The Com has five intensity levels and five pattern modes, allowing you to find your Goldilocks setting.
This is likely why so many women rave about this being the best toy for beginners because there are so many options to help explore your pleasure preferences!
The material is high-quality (& so soft)
Dame uses medical-grade silicone for all its toys, and the Com is no exception. Not only is it durable and high-quality, but the material feels buttery smooth against your skin—which truly sets this toy apart from other wands in the space.
It enhances pleasure
In case you’re new here: There’s more to self-pleasure than simply how good it feels. Orgasms can boost your mood, strengthen your pelvic floor, help you sleep better1, and even improve your skin (among other benefits)—and reviewers say the Dame Com makes self-exploration fun, even for women who don't generally like sex toys.
Other perks: It's waterproof, the battery lasts at least one hour on the highest setting, the noise level is fairly quiet, and you can use it alone or with a partner.
As I said, there’s no shortage of high praise for the Com—particularly from those who used to love the Magic Wand and consider the Com a major upgrade.
Here's what a few reviewers are saying:
- “I’m a life-long Hitachi user but found it was hard to position without cramping and it had no range. Com changed everything! It has more settings and as much (if not more) power, with a flexible and ergonomic design that lets me find the right spot with ease.”
- “I have a hard time finishing and this makes quick and easy work of it! I love that it's rumbly and the silicone is so soft. It also starts on a lowish vibration, which is nice for those who get overstimulated easily.”
- "A great play on the classic massager, but better and much more beautiful! I love the different modes, all are powerful and can get me where I need to be within minutes. Also fun for couples ;). I’d definitely recommend the COM"
- "So quiet, you cannot hear it at all! This is very important when you want to be discrete!! The different vibrations are amazing! Have tried many toys over the years. This is by far the greatest luxury I have found.”
- “*Substantially* quieter than the Magic Wand which is exactly what I was looking for as an apartment dweller trying to be stealthy. Magic Wand was actually too powerful and I needed a dimmer to reduce the vibration anyway so the Com’s max vibration strength is perfect.”
The takeaway
Whether you're already a fan of wand vibrators and looking for a worthy upgrade or you're completely new to the sex toy game, all signs are pointing to the Dame Com as a no-brainer for enhanced pleasure. It's powerful, customizable, and great for solo or partnered use.