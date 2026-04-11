Walking Is America's Favorite Workout — Experts Say That's a Problem
If your go-to form of exercise is a daily walk, you're in good company. Walking is America's most popular workout by a landslide. It's accessible, low-stress, and genuinely good for you, and I'm one of the many people who swear by the mental and physical benefits a daily jaunt can provide. There's a reason it shows up in every longevity conversation and Blue Zones breakdown.
But new research suggests that for most walkers, this beloved habit isn't translating into the fitness goals we might be after.
A study published in PLOS ONE1 analyzed CDC survey data from nearly 400,000 adults to map which leisure-time activities Americans prefer and whether those activities actually help people meet federal physical activity guidelines.
They found that walkers had the highest rate of failing to meet either guideline of any activity group. The exercises most associated with actually meeting the bar were running, weightlifting, and conditioning and people living in urban areas were more likely to meet the activity recommendations than those in rural areas.
This isn't a verdict against walking, but it is a wake up call when it comes defining our fitness goals and how we plan to achieve them.
What the study found
Researchers looked at data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, examining which physical activities adults reported as their primary form of exercise. They then cross-referenced those preferences with whether participants met the federal guidelines.
Walking dominated as the most popular choice, but popularity didn't equal effectiveness.
The American College of Sports Medicine recommends2 that most adults engage in moderate-intensity cardio for at least 150 minutes per week plus resistance exercises for major muscle groups on two to three days per week. But according to this new study, walkers were the least likely group to meet either guideline. Meanwhile, those who reported running, weightlifting, or conditioning as their primary activities had significantly higher rates of meeting both benchmarks.
Why this matters for your routine
Physical activity guidelines are built on decades of research showing that both aerobic exercise and muscle-strengthening activity are essential for long-term health. Walking covers some of the aerobic piece (especially if you're hitting that 150-minute weekly threshold at a brisk pace), but it doesn't build muscle.
And muscle, it turns out, is medicine.
Research shows that inactive adults lose 3% to 8% of muscle mass per decade after age 30. This gradual loss (called sarcopenia) is linked to metabolic slowdown, increased fat accumulation, reduced mobility, and higher risk of falls and fractures as we age.
Resistance training can reverse this trend3; studies show it can increase lean muscle mass, boost resting metabolic rate by 7%, and reduce body fat.
Beyond body composition, one meta-analysis4 found that resistance training reduces all-cause mortality by 15%, cardiovascular disease mortality by 19%, and cancer mortality by 14%. The maximum risk reduction of 27% was observed at around 60 minutes of resistance training per week. That's not a huge time commitment for a significant longevity payoff.
Resistance training also comes with hefty mental health5 benefits and has even been shown to boost BDNF6—a compound that grows new brain neurons and keeps the ones you have healthy.
All that being said, it's not a form of movement we want to miss out on.
What actually moves the needle
The study's findings align with what longevity science has been telling us: the people doing harder things are getting the results.
Running, weightlifting, and conditioning (the activities most associated with meeting guidelines) share a common thread. They either build muscle, challenge your cardiovascular system at higher intensities, or both.
Walking, while beneficial, tends to stay in a comfortable zone that doesn't push the body to adapt in the same ways. It can count toward your aerobic goals, but it can't do double duty for the strength piece (though a weighted vest is a start).
It's worth a look at how different types of movement serve different purposes:
- Walking supports cardiovascular health, mental well-being, and daily movement accumulation.
- Resistance training builds and maintains muscle mass, supports metabolic health, and protects against age-related decline.
- Higher-intensity cardio (running, cycling, HIIT) improves cardiovascular fitness more efficiently and can help meet aerobic guidelines in less time.
How to layer it in
You don't need to overhaul your routine. Think of this as adding layers, not starting over.
Keep your walks. They're your foundation, great for stress relief, cardiovascular health, and daily movement. Research confirms that walking briskly for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cognitive impairment, and dementia.
Add two days minimum of resistance training. This doesn't require a gym membership or heavy barbells. Bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, or dumbbells at home all count. Focus on major muscle groups: legs, back, chest, shoulders, arms, and core. If you're not sure where to start, here are a few ways to feel more confident in your strength routine. Lift what's heavy for you, and keep increasing over time.
Include moments of higher intensity. This could mean picking up the pace on one of your walks, adding a weekly jog, or trying a conditioning workout. The goal is to occasionally push your heart rate higher than your usual comfortable walking pace. Getting short periods of time near your maximum heart rate improves VO2 max, the measure of how efficiently your body uses oxygen, which is a powerful indicator of longevity.
Small additions like this can shift you from "active" to "actually meeting the guidelines." The research suggests that distinction matters for long-term health.
The takeaway
Keep up with your daily walks, but don't let them be your only form of exercise throughout the week. This study is a reminder that easy movement alone won't build the muscle your body needs to age well. Layer in strength training and moments of higher-intensity effort for a well-rounded fitness program that proves how much your body is capable of.
6 Sources
- https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0345026
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21694556/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22777332/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35599175/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29800984/
- https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/aging-neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnagi.2022.981002/full