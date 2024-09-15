Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Motivation

Um, I Found A Secret Sale On These Cult-Favorite Joggers — Save Up To 60%

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
September 15, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
three pairs of vuori joggers folded on a blue background
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
September 15, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You know that one clothing item you will literally wear to the ground? No matter how much loungewear my closet collects (read: a lot), for the past two years I’ve reached for these joggers on repeat.

While there was a time when I thought the Vuori Performance Joggers must be over-hyped, I regret to inform you that they are worth every penny. 

The silver lining? These viral joggers truly stand the test of time—and right now you can score certain colorways for up to 60% off.

The sale details

Vuori doesn’t often advertise its markdowns, but I watch the brand’s hidden sale section like a hawk. As soon as I saw the Performance Joggers go on sale, I swiftly texted my group chat and then came here to share the wealth.

There are currently three colorways marked down for the Perfomance Jogger and four for the long style. The joggers are regularly $94, but current sale prices range from $38 to $75. 

Just keep in mind: These joggers are beloved by athleisure fans, so sizes are getting snatched up quickly.

What I love about the joggers

They’re better for the environment

I’ve been a Vuori lover for 5+ years now, and what first drew me to the brand was its commitment to using materials that are better for the environment. The Performance Joggers are made with 89% recycled polyester and 11% elastane.

They’re so comfortable

These are the softest joggers I’ve ever worn. Seriously, the fabric feels like butter against my skin. I despise restrictive loungewear, and these are the exact opposite. I love the way the joggers move with my body.

The material is naturally stretchy and the elastic waistband and drawstring make the joggers easy to adjust for added comfort. What’s more, the joggers feel like they regulate my temperature. They’re lightweight and breathable, yet keep me warm in cooler environments.

Confession: I’ve even worked out in these joggers on mornings when I can’t bring myself to take them off.

three pairs of vuori joggers folded on a blue background
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They fit perfectly

The Performance Joggers have a relaxed-yet-fitted design. The tapered leg and ankle cuff give a bit of an elevated vibe compared to traditional sweatpants.

I find the regular length hits about an inch or two above my ankle, so if you prefer a longer fit I recommend opting for the long design.

They look great on

As someone who works from home, I’ve grown very accustomed to the loungewear life—but I don’t like looking like I’m lounging all day. 

The Performance Joggers are so flattering and they make me look and feel more pulled together than other sweatpants.

The takeaway

These buttery joggers are without a doubt the most-worn item in my loungewear collection. I love them so much I already have three pairs, and I’m using this rare sale as an excuse to grab one more (plus a few for gifts).

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Vinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly Diet
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.