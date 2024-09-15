Advertisement
Um, I Found A Secret Sale On These Cult-Favorite Joggers — Save Up To 60%
You know that one clothing item you will literally wear to the ground? No matter how much loungewear my closet collects (read: a lot), for the past two years I’ve reached for these joggers on repeat.
While there was a time when I thought the Vuori Performance Joggers must be over-hyped, I regret to inform you that they are worth every penny.
The silver lining? These viral joggers truly stand the test of time—and right now you can score certain colorways for up to 60% off.
The sale details
Vuori doesn’t often advertise its markdowns, but I watch the brand’s hidden sale section like a hawk. As soon as I saw the Performance Joggers go on sale, I swiftly texted my group chat and then came here to share the wealth.
There are currently three colorways marked down for the Perfomance Jogger and four for the long style. The joggers are regularly $94, but current sale prices range from $38 to $75.
Just keep in mind: These joggers are beloved by athleisure fans, so sizes are getting snatched up quickly.
What I love about the joggers
They’re better for the environment
I’ve been a Vuori lover for 5+ years now, and what first drew me to the brand was its commitment to using materials that are better for the environment. The Performance Joggers are made with 89% recycled polyester and 11% elastane.
They’re so comfortable
These are the softest joggers I’ve ever worn. Seriously, the fabric feels like butter against my skin. I despise restrictive loungewear, and these are the exact opposite. I love the way the joggers move with my body.
The material is naturally stretchy and the elastic waistband and drawstring make the joggers easy to adjust for added comfort. What’s more, the joggers feel like they regulate my temperature. They’re lightweight and breathable, yet keep me warm in cooler environments.
Confession: I’ve even worked out in these joggers on mornings when I can’t bring myself to take them off.
They fit perfectly
The Performance Joggers have a relaxed-yet-fitted design. The tapered leg and ankle cuff give a bit of an elevated vibe compared to traditional sweatpants.
I find the regular length hits about an inch or two above my ankle, so if you prefer a longer fit I recommend opting for the long design.
They look great on
As someone who works from home, I’ve grown very accustomed to the loungewear life—but I don’t like looking like I’m lounging all day.
The Performance Joggers are so flattering and they make me look and feel more pulled together than other sweatpants.
The takeaway
These buttery joggers are without a doubt the most-worn item in my loungewear collection. I love them so much I already have three pairs, and I’m using this rare sale as an excuse to grab one more (plus a few for gifts).
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel