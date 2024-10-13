Skip to Content
Routines

Vuori AllTheFeels Leggings — My Honest Review After 6 Months Of Regular Wear

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
October 13, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
image of model wearing vuori allthefeels leggings
Image by Vuori
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Like most fitness enthusiasts, I have an excessive activewear collection. And while I simply can't resist the draw of a fresh new pair of leggings to test, I always return to my ride-or-die: the Vuori Daily Leggings.

That is, until six months ago when a different Vuori style stole my heart. Drawn in by the allure of over 1,300 rave reviews, I decided to test Vuori's AllTheFeels Leggings.

To avoid burying the lede, these buttery, high-quality leggings are 100% worth the hype. Keep reading to learn why I already bought a backup pair.

vuori allthefeels leggings on model

What's great about Vuori

I was first introduced to Vuori five years ago, when my sister gifted me a pair of the Performance Joggers for Christmas. I was immediately impressed by the ultrasoft fabric, and the brand has been my go-to ever since.

I've now accumulated a collection of Vuori's sports bras, leggings, and loungewear—and I regularly gift the brand's styles to friends and family. Case in point: My boyfriend now requests Vuori clothing for every holiday. 

Without fail, each piece delivers on performance, comfort, and aesthetics. Plus, I feel good about supporting the brand's ethos, which values ethical manufacturing, sustainability, and quality designs that are made to last. 

photo of writer's legs on yoga mat in the vuori allthefeels leggings
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Why I love the Vuori AllTheFeels Leggings

I have three pairs of the Vuori Daily Leggings, and truthfully I was doubtful that another style would impress me more.

But I can admit when I'm wrong. The AllTheFeels leggings have all the qualities I love most about the Daily, plus a few improvements.

They fit a range of sizes

Like the Daily leggings, the AllTheFeels leggings are available in sizes XXS to XXL. There are also three inseam lengths to choose from: short, regular, and long.

I'm 5'5" and generally wear an XS in activewear, and I find that these fit true to size. The regular is the perfect length, hitting right at the ankle.

The fabric is unbelievably smooth

I thought for a long time about how best to describe Vuori's BlissBlend™ material. On paper, it's a blend of 75% recycled polyamide and 25% elastane.

I know every brand says their leggings feel like butter—but this fabric gives new meaning to the word buttery. From the moment I touched these leggings, I knew I would need a second pair.

I previously rated the Daily Leggings an 8 out of 10 on softness, but the AllTheFeels Leggings are undoubtedly a 10.

They feel so soft and smooth against my skin, I never want to take them off. In fact, I've even napped in these leggings comfortably (and I typically want nothing against my body when I'm sleeping). 

photo of writer's lower half wearing vuoro allthefeels leggings
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They're super stretchy

The AllTheFeels leggings have just the right amount of compression to offer lightweight support, with enough stretch to stay comfortable throughout the day—even on days when I'm bloated.

They look amazing on

I love the airbrushed look these leggings give. They feel like I'm wearing nothing, yet they look like they're painted on. 

Leggings aren't typically something I get compliments on, but these are the exception. I've been stopped by strangers on the street who want to know where they're from.

They're versatile

I wouldn't wear these leggings for running or high-intensity workouts (not quite enough compression), but they're versatile enough for just about anything else.

I rock them regularly for Pilates, yoga, errands, lounging, and just regular day-to-day life.

They're high-quality & durable

I know $98 isn't cheap by any means, but considering the quality, I'd expect these to be well over $100.

I've worn mine to the ground for six months, and they still look brand-new—so I know they'll stand the test of time.

What I'd change about the AllTheFeels leggings

I have barely any notes for Vuori on this design, but the one I'll make is this: Please add a larger pocket! I appreciate the hidden pocket in the waistband, but it's really only large enough for a card or keys. I'd love it if there was a side pocket to fit my phone.

Vuori AllTheFeels Leggings

$98
vuori allthefeels leggings on model

The takeaway

I'm a harsh critic with activewear, but Vuori hit the nail on the head with the AllTheFeels Leggings. I already bought a backup so I'm not dependent on my laundry cycle. You won't regret adding a pair to your collection.

