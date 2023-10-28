A new study out of Kellogg Eye Center at The University of Michigan published in JAMA Ophthalmology found that all types of vision impairment (including nearsightedness, farsightedness, and contrast sensitivity) were associated with a higher dementia prevalence. Having multiple forms of vision impairment was more strongly associated with dementia than having just one.

The correlation was identified by analyzing the 2021 National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS) which is a population-based, nationally representative panel study that included 3,817 respondents 71 years and older.

The group took vision assessments to measure their ability to see up close and far away, along with a specific test to measure contrast sensitivity—the ability to see letters that don’t contrast strongly with the background color provided. Cognitive abilities were assessed using memory tests. Participant's medical records were also collected.

Out of the 3,000+ participants, over 12% of the group had dementia. However, among those with vision impairment, almost 22% had dementia—a significant increase.

Those numbers change when discussing the severity of vision impairment, as those in the moderate to severe distance vision impairment group were 72% more likely to have dementia than those without any vision impairment at all.