Beauty

I Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger After Trying This Eye Balm (& It's Only $20)

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
September 10, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
versed smooth landing eye balm 20% off
Image by mbg creative
September 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Try as I may protect my skin's longevity; but fine lines and perpetually tired-looking under-eyes always seem to give me away. I've dabbled in eye creams for most of my adult life, but none have earned a lasting spot in my lineup.

That is until I tried this Versed retinoid balm and woke up looking 10 years younger. Now completely hooked, I'm telling everyone I know about the $20 miracle worker.

Versed Smooth Landing Eye Balm

$20
versed smooth landing eye balm 20% off

What I love about this eye balm

The rich texture

At first I thought the balm would feel heavy on my delicate under-eye skin, but it literally melts right in. 

The lush texture is deeply moisturizing, without feeling heavy at all. Plus, a little bit goes a long way—so I can tell this container will last me at least a couple of months.

For just $20 that nets down to less than a quarter per day (a small price to pay for a significantly younger-looking face).

The quality ingredients

Let's start with what this balm doesn't have. Like all Versed products, it's free from parabens, silicones, and sulfates commonly used in skin care. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, and tested by dermatologists. We love to hear it at mindbodygreen!

Instead, Versed opts for research-backed ingredients, such as granactive retinoid to soften fine lines and wrinkles, vitamin E to strengthen the skin barrier, black currant seed oil to nourish and protect from free radicals, and shiitake mushroom extract to promote skin healing and renewal.

I love knowing exactly what each ingredient is doing and that the balm is safe to use on sensitive skin.

The undeniable results

Most importantly, this luscious balm brings visible results—and I'm not the only one who's noticed. The other morning my friend asked me how I was so "bright-eyed and bushy-tailed" at a 6 a.m. workout class, and my only response was this little pot of miracle cream.

I'm not one to gatekeep, especially when it comes to products that promote skin longevity. As such, I've already turned multiple people on to this balm, and each one has a similar tale to tell.

The results are so good, shoppers are flocking to the review page wondering where this balm has been all their life.

Its major claims to fame? Minimizing dark circles, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, diminishing milia, and deeply moisturizing the under-eyes.

One reviewer says she's "looking so much younger" that people keep asking what she's changed. Another calls the balm a "magic potion," and many rave about their noticeable results after just one use. 

Versed Smooth Landing Eye Balm

$20
versed smooth landing eye balm 20% off

The takeaway

I have to really love a product to add it to my daily routine, but the Versed Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm seriously wowed me. Not only are my eyes brighter, but my entire face looks younger and more awake. Honestly, the $20 balm is a steal—and it will last you a long time.

More On This Topic

