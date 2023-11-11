Try as I may to protect my skin's longevity, fine lines and perpetually tired-looking under eyes always seem to give me away. I've dabbled in eye creams for most of my adult life, but none have earned a lasting spot in my lineup.

That is until I tried this Versed retinoid balm and woke up looking 10 years younger. Now completely hooked, I'm taking advantage of the brand's sitewide one-day-only sale to replenish my supply (and perhaps try a few other Versed products while I'm at it).