Vasudha Viswanath is the author of The Vegetarian Reset and the founder of We Ate Well, a community for foodies that puts nutrition back in focus. She has been a lifelong vegetarian and passionate home cook. Her journey into eating healthy started with a doctor’s note about her elevated blood sugar after a routine physical. She transformed the way she cooks to cut out excessive starch and sugar and has never felt better. After spending over a decade on Wall Street, Vasudha left her career in finance to write a cookbook and create We Ate Well. She grew up in Bangalore, India, and now lives in New York City with her husband and daughter. Find her on Instagram using the handle 'v8well'.