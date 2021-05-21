It's hard to go wrong with ravioli, am I right? They're the perfect vessels for your favorite fillings and truly a meal in themselves. I used to be intimidated by the idea of making homemade pasta dough, but it's surprisingly easy, strangely therapeutic, and requires just a few ingredients (most of which are pantry staples). Not to mention, fresh ravioli is the only ravioli that's acceptable.

Mushrooms and I have had a long-standing love affair. While I realize this is a bold statement, this dish might be my favorite of all my mushroom recipes—and I think it may become your new favorite, too. Buh-bye store-bought, mediocre ravioli...and hello, fresh dough!