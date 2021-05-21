A Step-By-Step Guide To Making These Decadent Vegan Mushroom Ravioli
It's hard to go wrong with ravioli, am I right? They're the perfect vessels for your favorite fillings and truly a meal in themselves. I used to be intimidated by the idea of making homemade pasta dough, but it's surprisingly easy, strangely therapeutic, and requires just a few ingredients (most of which are pantry staples). Not to mention, fresh ravioli is the only ravioli that's acceptable.
Mushrooms and I have had a long-standing love affair. While I realize this is a bold statement, this dish might be my favorite of all my mushroom recipes—and I think it may become your new favorite, too. Buh-bye store-bought, mediocre ravioli...and hello, fresh dough!
Herby Mushroom Ravioli with Caramelized Shallot Cream Sauce
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
For the filling:
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 pounds baby bella mushrooms, roughly chopped (about 3 heaping cups)
- 2 tablespoons vegan butter
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary (about 1 large sprig)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ batch Tofu Ricotta (below)
For the ravioli:
- All-purpose flour, for dusting
- 1 batch Ravioli Dough (below)
For the sauce:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 heaping cup finely diced shallots (about 2 shallots)
- 2 tablespoons vegan butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1½ cups unflavored and unsweetened soy milk, hot
- ½ cup vegan chicken broth or vegetable broth, hot
- 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
For garnish:
- Fresh rosemary sprigs, cut into small pieces (optional)
- Shredded or grated vegan parmesan
- Minced fresh parsley
Method
- To make the filling, heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the mushrooms in an even layer and cook, stirring every 2 to 3 minutes, until they are slightly caramelized and most of the moisture has been cooked out, 12 to 15 minutes.
- Add the butter, rosemary, thyme, and garlic to the pan and sauté, stirring often, until the garlic is fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside ½ cup of the caramelized mushrooms for a topping. Combine the remaining mushrooms with the tofu ricotta and mix well to incorporate the two.
- To make the ravioli in a ravioli maker, dust the plastic ravioli press with flour, then place one sheet of ravioli dough over the metal frame. Press the dough into the frame with the indented plastic mold. Fill each dough pouch with 1 tablespoon of filling. Place a second sheet of dough over the sheet with the filling. Secure the sheets together by running a lightly floured rolling pin over the top of the dough 3 or 4 times, gently building pressure with each roll until all the ravioli are visible. Invert the mold and lightly tap the frame against the counter to remove the ravioli from the mold. Dust the ravioli with a bit more flour and place them mound side up on a rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.
- To make the ravioli using a ring cutter, lightly dust a clean work surface with flour, then lay a sheet of ravioli dough on the floured surface with a long side of the sheet of dough facing you. Sprinkle the dough with flour and trim the edges so they are straight. Drop 1-tablespoon quantities of the filling, side by side and 1½ inches apart, onto the dough, leaving a ½-inch border along the top and bottom edges, so that you have 2 rows of 6 mounds of filling (12 total). Dip your finger in water and moisten around the mounds of filling and the edges of the dough sheet. Cover with a second sheet of dough. Press gently around each mound to seal the edges, pushing out any air pockets. Using a ravioli ring cutter, cut out each ravioli. Dust the ravioli with a bit more flour and place them mound side up on a rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.
- To make the sauce, heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots are caramelized and browned on the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook, whisking constantly, for 2 minutes. Slowly pour in the hot milk, hot broth, and balsamic vinegar, continuing to stir as the sauce thickens. Pour the sauce into the same pan as the caramelized shallots, scraping up any of the bits at the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring often, for another 5 to 10 minutes, until the sauce has thickened.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Carefully add the ravioli in batches and cook until they float to the surface, 4 to 6 minutes. Gently remove the ravioli with a slotted spoon, making sure to drain them well. Transfer the ravioli to the pan of prepared sauce and carefully toss to coat.
- Top with the reserved caramelized mushrooms. Garnish with a drizzle of any remaining sauce from the pan, rosemary sprigs (if using), parmesan, and parsley. Serve immediately.
Tofu Ricotta
Makes about 2 cups
Ingredients
- 1 (16-ounce) block extra-firm tofu
- ¼ cup nutritional yeast
- 4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Method
- Place all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth.
- Store the tofu ricotta in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Ravioli Dough
Makes 1 pound
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 cup semolina flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Method
- Mix the flours and salt in a large bowl. Create a well in the middle with your hands. Pour in the water and olive oil, then mix with a rubber spatula to combine. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and knead until it is soft and smooth and has a bit of elasticity, 8 to 10 minutes, adding more flour to the work surface if the dough begins sticking to your hands.
- Roll the dough into a ball and wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Place the dough in the refrigerator to rest for 1 hour to make it firmer and easier to roll out.
- Flour a clean work surface and your hands. Cut the chilled dough into 8 equal pieces. Working with one piece of dough at a time, place the dough on the floured surface and roll it with a rolling pin into a rectangle shape. Continue to roll until it is very thin, about 1/16 inch thick. If you will be using a ravioli maker/press to form the ravioli, cut the dough into sheets that are slightly larger than your ravioli maker, allowing some overlap. If you will be using a standard ravioli ring cutter, cut the dough into 4 rectangles about 13 by 4½ inches. Use the dough shortly after shaping it so it doesn’t dry out.
- To store the sheets of dough, layer them between pieces of parchment paper, then fold into thirds and wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 1 month.
Excerpted with permission from Make it Vegan. Recipe, Food Photography & Styling from author Ashley Hankins of Eat Figs, Not Pigs.
