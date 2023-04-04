US Soy Is A Sustainable Solution For Our Health *And* The Planet's — The Full Story

Soy is a common source of plant-based protein—and for good reason. Soy protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids needed by the body to make protein. This actually makes soy protein comparable to animal protein. Depending on the soy food, some are also a source of folate, potassium, fiber, and even contain probiotics1 (think natto and miso).

Soy foods also contain omega-6 and -3 essential fatty acids, which may be beneficial for your heart. In fact, soy protein and soybean oil both carry the U.S. Food and Drug Admission’s (FDA) heart health claim noting soy protein and oil as positive additions to your diet. When it comes to a heart healthy lifestyle, soy foods can be an excellent choice.

But soy isn’t just important for nutrition at an individual level. U.S. Soy is uniquely positioned to provide a solution to help us feed a growing global population. According to the U.N., world population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. And alongside this growth comes an increasing demand for protein sources. While we’ll need an additional three billion bushels of soybeans per decade to meet this demand, U.S. soybean farmers are (thankfully) developing sustainable solutions to make that possible.