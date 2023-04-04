US Soy Is A Sustainable Solution For Our Health *And* The Planet's — The Full Story

But soy isn't just important for nutrition at an individual level. U.S. Soy is uniquely positioned to provide a solution to help us feed a growing global population. According to the U.N., the world population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. And alongside this growth comes an increasing demand for protein sources. While we'll need an additional three billion bushels of soybeans per decade to meet this demand, U.S. soybean farmers are (thankfully) developing sustainable solutions to make that possible.