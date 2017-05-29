mindbodygreen

The Anti-Inflammatory Dessert You'll Want To Eat All Summer Long

Written by mindbodygreen
Photo by Lauren Volo

May 29, 2017

As some of you may know, I wrote a little book this year! Perfect for anyone who likes smoothies and juices, Glow Pops: Super-Easy Superfood Recipes to Help You Look and Feel Your Best has 55 nutrient-filled recipes that will make you glow from the inside out. They’re fast, flexible, and packed with superfoods to boost your brain power, cure your hangover, rev your metabolism, and much more. My favorite is the Avocado Fudgesicle, and my husband loves keeping the chia seed-filled Neapolitan stocked in the fridge for breakfast. Because of my obsession with green smoothies, there's a whole section devoted to green smoothie pops too. This Turmeric Mango Sunrise pop is one of them. It tastes super fresh and is all about getting that glowing skin.

Turmeric, one of my absolute favorite superfoods, quells any inflammation in your body, while mango is rich in vitamins A and C. These are the vitamins to look for in topical skin care (retinol, which is derived from vitamin A, is considered the holy grail of anti-aging products), and they work similarly inside your body, helping to build collagen, which keeps your skin plump and youthful. I love using citrus zest in summery pops: Besides adding a wonderful, lively flavor (these pops taste like a sunny day), they help protect against the type of cell damage that causes skin cancer. So go ahead—grab your sunscreen and your Turmeric Mango Sunrise Glow Pop, and head out to catch some of those luscious rays!

Turmeric Mango Sunrise Glow Pop

Makes 5 or 6 3-ounce pops

Ingredients

  • 1 cup lightly packed spinach
  • ¾ cup canned coconut milk or homemade milk of choice
  • 1½ cups fresh or frozen mango
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Zest and juice of 1 orange

Method

  1. Blend together the spinach and milk until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and blend until very smooth.
  2. Pour the mixture into pop molds and freeze for 1 hour, then insert sticks and freeze for at least 4 hours more, or until solid.

Glow Pops: Super-Easy Superfood Recipes To Help You Look and Feel Your Best by Liz Moody is available for purchase here.

Liz Moody is the Senior Food Editor at mindbodygreen.

