Bolthouse Farms
PAID CONTENT FOR Bolthouse Farms

New Obsession: This Turmeric Golden Milkshake With Plant Protein

Written by mindbodygreen
New Obsession: This Turmeric Golden Milkshake With Plant Protein

Photo by Miachel Breton

July 16, 2018

Turmeric has long been a superstar of the wellness world, and come winter, golden milk lattes pepper Instagram feeds with their anti-inflammatory, photogenic goodness. But how are you supposed to get your Ayurvedic deliciousness on in the summer when it’s a zillion degrees outside?

Enter: The Golden Milkshake. This bright yellow concoction makes it easy to make a milkshake at home—all you need is a blender, some spices, and Bolthouse Farms® Plant Protein Milk. The unsweetened vanilla flavor adds a rich, dessert-like note, and a whopping 10 grams of protein per serving (which means that, yes, you can drink this milkshake as a healthy breakfast). Once you master the technique, you’ll be a milkshake machine, and can churn them out all summer long.

Turmeric Golden Milk Milkshake

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk Vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Blend milk, turmeric, ginger, and black pepper until smooth.
  2. Pour ¾ of turmeric mixture into an ice cube tray, then keep the other ⅓ in the fridge. Freeze ice cube tray until solid, about 5 hours.
  3. Blend ice cubes with liquid mixture until thick and creamy. Serve immediately.

For more information on Bolthouse Farms and availability visit bolthouse.com/locator

Bolthouse Farms
Bolthouse Farms
Bolthouse Farms believes making even one better choice each day is something we can all do. That’s why we’re committed to creating better-for-you products that help people trade up from...

