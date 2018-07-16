New Obsession: This Turmeric Golden Milkshake With Plant Protein

Turmeric has long been a superstar of the wellness world, and come winter, golden milk lattes pepper Instagram feeds with their anti-inflammatory, photogenic goodness. But how are you supposed to get your Ayurvedic deliciousness on in the summer when it’s a zillion degrees outside?

Enter: The Golden Milkshake. This bright yellow concoction makes it easy to make a milkshake at home—all you need is a blender, some spices, and Bolthouse Farms® Plant Protein Milk. The unsweetened vanilla flavor adds a rich, dessert-like note, and a whopping 10 grams of protein per serving (which means that, yes, you can drink this milkshake as a healthy breakfast). Once you master the technique, you’ll be a milkshake machine, and can churn them out all summer long.