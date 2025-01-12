Skip to Content
Recipes

A Tuna, Olive & Tomato Pasta Recipe For An Easy Weeknight Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
January 12, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Tuna & Olive Pasta Recipe
Image by Amanda Frederickson / Beautiful Simple Food
January 12, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You may have stocked up on canned goods, but we're quickly running through our arsenal of recipes that use these canned foods. One thing we'll never tire of? Pasta. And this recipe from Simple Beautiful Food takes the best of canned ingredients to make something that will satisfy any salt craving.

Just where does that salty flavor come from? In part, the Castelvetrano olives you'll be putting and slicing to toss with your pasta. These green olives hail from Sicily and have more of their natural olive taste than their vinegar-cured relations. You'll find them in jars, not cans, but they're still a good pantry item for adding a buttery bite to favorite dishes.

After we got talking with some registered dietitians about the glories of canned fish, we realized we'd maybe been sleeping on these low-cost, sustainable protein sources. While canned tuna may bring to mind images of mayonnaise-y tuna salads, this one-pot wonder flips it into a satisfying pasta dish (no mayo required).

We may have more time on our hands, but that doesn't mean we're hoping to spend it all doing dishes—another reason to make this a weeknight staple.

Pasta With Tuna, Castelvetrano Olives & Blistered Cherry Tomatoes

Makes about 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces dried pasta
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 cups cherry tomatoes
  • ½ cup Castelvetrano olives, pitted and thinly sliced
  • 5 ounces canned tuna
  • Red pepper flakes, to taste
  • Fresh basil, to taste
  • Parmesan cheese, to taste

Method

  1. Cook 12 ounces of dried pasta according to the package instructions.
  2. Drain, rinse with cool water, and set aside.
  3. In the same pan, warm 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat.
  4. Add 1 minced shallot, 2 minced cloves of garlic, and 3 cups of cherry tomatoes and sauté, covered, for about 15 minutes, until the tomatoes are blistered and soft.
  5. Toss the cooked pasta with the tomatoes, along with ½ cup of pitted and thinly sliced Castelvetrano olives and 5 ounces of drained canned tuna.
  6. Garnish with fresh basil, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and red pepper flakes.

Tip: Cut cherry tomatoes in half if they are large.

Reprinted from Simple Beautiful Food. Copyright © 2020 by Amanda Frederickson. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House.

More On This Topic

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months
Functional Food

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months

Olessa Pindak

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

Popular Stories

