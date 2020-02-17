Whether a job interview or a first date, you’ve probably been in a situation where you were desperate to read someone else’s emotions. If you relied on visual clues to determine whether the person was satisfied or interested, according to new research, you were looking in the wrong place.

During the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) researchers revealed why we should never trust a person’s face.

“Not everyone who smiles is happy, and not everyone who is happy smiles,” lead researcher Aleix Martinez, Ph.D. told mbg.

He and his team of researchers were trying to determine whether facial expressions provided an accurate glimpse into someone’s emotions. “And the basic conclusion,” Martinez said, “is no.”