mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Why You Should Never Trust A Person's Face, According To Research

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Young Folks Flirting in a Library

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

February 17, 2020 — 19:08 PM

Whether a job interview or a first date, you’ve probably been in a situation where you were desperate to read someone else’s emotions. If you relied on visual clues to determine whether the person was satisfied or interested, according to new research, you were looking in the wrong place. 

During the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) researchers revealed why we should never trust a person’s face. 

“Not everyone who smiles is happy, and not everyone who is happy smiles,” lead researcher Aleix Martinez, Ph.D. told mbg. 

He and his team of researchers were trying to determine whether facial expressions provided an accurate glimpse into someone’s emotions. “And the basic conclusion,” Martinez said, “is no.”     

How did they figure this out?

Martinez and his team of researchers—scientists from Northeastern University, the California Institute of Technology and the University of Wisconsin—studied more than 5 million images of facial expressions from 35 different countries. They also compared the muscle movements of the human face to the muscle movements with a person’s emotions. 

When attempting to determine someone’s emotion based on their face, the researchers were nearly always wrong. So how can we figure out what someone’s feeling without verbal confirmation?

“Emotions can be communicated nonverbally, but facial muscle articulations are not the sole means,” he told us. “Facial color, body pose, body movements, context, situations, and culture, all play a role.”

Article continues below

How does facial hue play a role?

While we can activate our muscles to make certain facial expressions, we have no control over our blood flow. When we experience emotions, the “brain releases peptides—mostly hormones—that change the blood flow and blood composition,” Martinez said in a news release. When the face is flooded with those peptides, it changes color. 

In Martinez’s previous research, he found “color can successfully communicate 18 distinct emotion categories to an observer.”

You might recognize these color variations—when someone is angry or embarrassed, red will flush to their cheeks. On the other hand, when someone is frightened, they might turn pale. 

The color changes can help you read someone’s emotions, regardless of ethnicity, gender, and race. 

How does culture play a role?

If you’re from the US, you’re probably used to smiling when you make eye contact with someone. Culturally, we’ve been taught, it’s the polite thing to do. “But in some cultures,” Martinez said, “if you walked around the supermarket smiling at everyone, you might get smacked."

People also tend to smile to make others around them comfortable, even though they're unhappy themselves. This might stem from a desire to be liked—which brings its own dangers.

Article continues below

Why does this matter?

Recognizing that facial expressions do not define someone’s true feelings can prevent us from making wrongful judgements. 

“Some claim they can detect whether someone is guilty of a crime or not, or whether a student is paying attention in class,” Martinez said. Making these assumptions can alter the way we perceive a person, causing us to make unjust decisions about their abilities. 

According to Martinez, these findings can help everyone from hiring managers, to professors, to criminal justice experts, make more fair and holistic evaluations of a person. 

Eliminating biases based on facial expression can create more empathy for others and will hopefully encourage people to challenge their own expectations. And while we’re challenging our biases, let’s consider the clothes people wear. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Love

Research Finds The Scent Of A Loved One Could Help Improve Sleep

Christina Coughlin
Research Finds The Scent Of A Loved One Could Help Improve Sleep
Love

The One Step Research Says You Should Take Following A Breakup

Sarah Regan
The One Step Research Says You Should Take Following A Breakup
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Personal Growth

She Had A Catastrophic Brain Stroke — Here's What She Learned About Self-Image

Katherine Wolf
She Had A Catastrophic Brain Stroke — Here's What She Learned About Self-Image
Routines

The One Simple & Effective Exercise To Add To Your Core Routine

Amanda Quadrini
The One Simple & Effective Exercise To Add To Your Core Routine
Spirituality

This Isn't The Week To Put Your Blinders On, According To Astrology

The AstroTwins
This Isn't The Week To Put Your Blinders On, According To Astrology
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

What Is Oxidative Stress & What Does It Do To Skin? Our Deep Dive

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
What Is Oxidative Stress & What Does It Do To Skin? Our Deep Dive
Recovery

Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes

Adam Rosante, CPT, CSCS, C.N.
Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes
Recipes

Get Your Sneaky Veggies In With This Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Get Your Sneaky Veggies In With This Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread
Home

Feeling Overwhelmed? You Should Pay Attention To This Part Of Your Home

Eliza Sullivan
Feeling Overwhelmed? You Should Pay Attention To This Part Of Your Home
Functional Food

This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why

Eliza Sullivan
This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why
Beauty

How This MD Gets Radiant & Youthful Skin (Yes, You Can Too)

Alexandra Engler
How This MD Gets Radiant & Youthful Skin (Yes, You Can Too)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/trying-to-gauge-someones-emotions-ignore-their-facial-expressions

Your article and new folder have been saved!