The report was based on a series of experiments. The first involved one partner rating an assigned partner on their "likability" based on a photo and then being told how they were rated in turn. The pairs were then set tasks that were rewarded based on how well the pair cooperated.

The report used financial contribution as a means for judging cooperation. Participants were asked to contribute up to 6 euros for the initial endowment of a project, and while, in general, women contributed slightly less overall, they also found that women in low mutual likability teams contributed 37% less, suggesting less cooperation between partners who didn't like each other at first glance.

In interactions, the researchers found that likability had no impact in same-gender male pairs, but when those men were paired with women, likability did play a role. Men contributed around the same amount when paired with other men, regardless of how "likable" their partner was but tended to contribute more to pairings when they viewed the woman they were paired with as more likable. Thus, they were more cooperative with "likeable" women, but equally cooperative with all men.

"While likeability matters for women in every one of their interactions," said Leonie Gerhards, Ph.D., the paper's lead author, "it matters for men only if they interact with the opposite sex."

The overall conclusion was that while women consider likability in interactions with both sexes, men only consider it when interacting with the opposite gender. They also found that overall, marked "dislikability" had a more serious impact than marked likability.