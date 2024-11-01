Try These Spinach Pancakes For A Healthy, Savory Breakfast Option

Who says pancakes have to be sugary sweet? These Super Spinach Pancakes from Jamie Oliver's Ultimate Veg are perfect for those of you who want to indulge in a pancake brunch but are in the mood for some savory flavors. Plus, these pancakes are packed with greens like spinach, avocado, and cilantro, so you can ensure that your weekend brunch menu is healthy and brimming with antioxidants.