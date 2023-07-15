What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

Let's say you’re attending a party and show up way before your friends arrive, a work event without your colleagues, etc. Chances are you’ll feel a bit more nervous about the pending social interactions. In fact, you may not even know where to start.

Luckily, Rubin has some advice: “If you don't know anybody, a great way to connect is to comment on a shared sensory experience," she says. "This is something that you both share in the moment.”

According to Rubin, this technique works because the other person already has a point of connection with you. "It will tie you to the moment together," she adds.

Below, a few examples from Rubin to get you started: