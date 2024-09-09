Skip to Content
Friendships

A Trick To Help You Make Connections When You Enter A Room Solo

Hannah Frye
September 09, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Making friends as an adult is hard. Gone are the days when you could run up to a random person on the playground and say, “Want to be friends?” to trigger a lifelong friendship in seconds. For this reason, it's important to consciously flex your socializing muscles so you feel more comfortable making quality connections (which are necessary for optimal health).

Great news: On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, leading happiness scholar and New York Times bestselling author Gretchen Rubin shares one tip you’ll want to have on-hand, especially if you’re headed to a social event solo any time soon. 

Walking into a party alone? Try this

Let's say you’re attending a party and show up way before your friends arrive, a work event without your colleagues, etc. Chances are you’ll feel a bit more nervous about the pending social interactions. In fact, you may not even know where to start. 

Luckily, Rubin has some advice: “If you don't know anybody, a great way to connect is to comment on a shared sensory experience," she says. "This is something that you both share in the moment.” 

According to Rubin, this technique works because the other person already has a point of connection with you. "It will tie you to the moment together," she adds.

Below, a few examples from Rubin to get you started:

  • “I love this song, but I don’t know the name. Do you?” 
  • “Those hor d’oeuvres look really good. Have you tasted anything? What should I try?
  • “What a beautiful flower arrangement! I can smell the lilacs from here.”

A word of wisdom: Do your best to comment on something positive, rather than critiquing your surroundings or other people in the room. You never know who could be the event planner, owner of the house, partner of that person over there, etc. 

The takeaway

Making friends as an adult can be challenging, especially when you attend social events by yourself. To make mingling a bit easier, approach someone in the room with a topic about your common surroundings or experiences. With this tip in mind, you'll likely calm your social anxieties and feel inspired to make more quality connections. 

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time
Sex

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time

Carleigh Ferrante

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple
Love

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple

Kelly Gonsalves

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell
Love

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell

Julia Guerra

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

