This Quick Trauma Coping Exercise Can Help Heal Your Inner Child

The concept of healing your inner child can seem daunting, to say the very least. This process doesn’t come with an instruction manual or a clear finish line, which might make it difficult to take the first step. And while it may seem like a process that can only take place in therapy, there are plenty of ways to heal your inner child on your own, too.

Great news: New York Times bestselling author of The Greatness Mindset, keynote speaker, industry-leading show host, and former pro-athlete Lewis Howes shared one personal exercise for tending to childhood wounds on the mindbodygreen podcast. You may want to keep this handy tip in your back pocket.