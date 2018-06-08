The One Thing Women Can Do For A Better Sex Life

Sometimes you’re in the mood for something intense and passionate, and sometimes you want your partner to be more emotional and sweet. Then there are those times you just want to be left alone! We all wonder—is this normal? What can you do to have more consistent pleasure?

At various points in your cycle, your hormonal levels will signal your body and mind to crave very different kinds of affection and sexual pleasure. When you pay attention to where you are in your cycle, you might notice that your feelings about your partner, your energy levels, and your interest in sex changes depending on which phase you are in at that time. This is completely natural, and it actually makes perfect sense when you understand what's happening with your endocrine system.

In the first half of your cycle, you will feel a growing sense of desire that spikes around ovulation. This is because your estrogen and testosterone levels are ascending to their highest peaks, revving up your sex drive. Evolutionarily, this makes a lot of sense: Your body is at its most fertile right at ovulation. Then, in the second half of your cycle, as you approach your period, you are less interested in sex.