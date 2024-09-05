Advertisement
We Tested Dozens Of Products In August & Our Readers Shopped These The Most
Our editors are constantly testing new products, but we only share those that we truly love. One of my favorite things to do at the end of each month is to see which recommendations our readers have been shopping for the most—because when I find a product I can't live without, I immediately want other people to experience it.
Curious about what fellow wellness-minded people are loving as of late? Keep scrolling to find the top five most-shopped items on our site in August.
Our readers' favorite products in August:
After learning that air pollution is one of the top risk factors contributing to faster brain aging and cognitive decline1, I immediately did a deep dive into the best air purifiers.
My search led me to the Jaspr, a sleek and effective device that uses an industrial-grade strength filter to remove 99.9% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 micron (think wildfire smoke, mold, allergens, and other harmful pollutants).
I've tested five of the best air purifiers, and while others gave me peace of mind, the Jaspr actually makes my air feel cleaner. Plus, I'm sleeping better, and my HRV has improved significantly—which is so cool to see since I know air pollution is associated with increased cardiovascular risk2.
Not-so-fun fact: We spend 90% of our time indoors on average, and studies show indoor air is two to five times more polluted3 than the air outside—and if you're not using an air purifier, your lungs become the filter.
I was initially drawn to Three Ships' Dew Drops because of their 900+ rave reviews—but my results are what hooked me on the clean, budget-friendly formula. One woman over 65 said the glow-inducing serum made her facial lines "practically disappear," while another touted "luminous, dewy skin at almost 60."
I didn't expect to notice a difference right away, but the serum's ingredient lineup of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C gave me a hydrated glow after the very first use. I've now used the Dew Drops every night for the past two months, and the results just keep getting better.
Around week four, I noticed my complexion was so much more even, and I started to see the smoothing and plumping effects that made other reviewers gush.
Bonus: For a limited time, you can save 20% with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Nearly 90% of Americans have suboptimal metabolic health, which can be detrimental to your immune function, body composition, cardiovascular health, energy levels, and longevity.
The good news? You can improve your metabolism. That's why I'm so obsessed with the Lumen Metabolism tracker, a handheld device that gives you real-time insights into your metabolic health with suggestions for how to optimize it to promote fat burn, weight loss, and improved energy.
I've been using the Lumen for three months, and I've already learned so much about my own metabolism. It feels like I finally have a window into what's going on in my body, and I have so much more energy throughout the day.
Cereal is (and forever will be) my favorite snack and dessert, but my body doesn't love the high-sugar, empty-calorie options I ate as a kid.
Enter Seven Sundays' grain-free, high-protein cocoa cereal, which I initially discovered when I was training for my fourth marathon last year and in search of healthy, plant-protein-forward snacks.
The cereal is made with clean, whole-food, upcycled ingredients and without grains, gluten, refined sugar, or artificial flavors. What's more, there's 5g of protein, 3g of fiber, and just 1g of added sugar (!!!) in every serving of the chocolate flavor (my favorite of the bunch).
I recently got my hands on a selection of the brand's oat protein cereals and they're quickly earning a top spot in my snack lineup as well.
Bonus: You can save 30% sitewide with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Improving your sleep is truly one of the best things you can do for your health. Poor sleep doesn't just leave you tired. It can also impact cognitive function, mood, and metabolic health.
Fortunately, hemp CBD is a science-based solution to encourage relaxation and support better sleep—and I've seen these benefits firsthand. When I take CBD before bed, I have higher Oura scores, and I wake up feeling so much more rested.*
After I tested over 20 CBD products for sleep, these Cornbread gummies became my go-to pick for restless nights.* The USDA-certified organic gummies opt for better-for-you ingredients but still taste great, with a sweet berry flavor and soft, fresh texture.
Bonus: You can save 25% with code MINDBODYGREEN.
The takeaway
Some people gatekeep their favorite products, but these five items are so great I want everyone to experience their benefits. Just be warned: Our readers are quick shoppers—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long or you'll be facing inevitable sellouts (I'm looking at you, Dew Drops).
