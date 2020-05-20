From Hands to Fruit to Toys: 8 Tips For Safely Cleaning It All With Castile Soap

Your Countertops: Yes, when there’s something sticky on your kitchen or dining room surfaces, you get out that sponge instantly. Do you, however, rush to get a towel and castile soap after unloading groceries or resting your coat and facemask on the counter? Sometimes we forget that our belongings aren’t immune to germs either! It’s important to continue to clean your countertops as the things of your life leave and return to the home. Pro tip: add a little baking soda to your castile soap for tackling tough-to-scrub spots, and remember: if you think you need to clean it, you absolutely do.

Your Bedside Table: If you’re like us, there’s a chance your bedside table has become more than a place to rest the novel you’re slowly working through. There are rings from water glasses, miscellaneous pens, facemasks, and confession: a crumb or two. Your castile spray bottle is the solution, spray it down, wipe it with a clean cloth (then toss it in the laundry!)

Your Tech: As your laptop, TV, and cell phone have become your local fitness studio, restaurant, bar, classroom, retail store, and so much more, it’s imperative we give it all an extra-diligent daily clean to remove the sweat, grime, and splash of red wine that may have found its way to screens and keys. Don’t forget the remote! For between buttons and tight spaces, castile soap + a straw cleaner are the perfect pair.