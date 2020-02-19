I'm Sad My Child Moved Out — Here's How I'm Coping

After almost 20 years of seeing my child every day, my son moved out. There are periods I don't see or speak to him at all. This separation has brought an unexpected sense of loss. Of course, as a parent, you hope there will be a day when your children complete their transition into well-adjusted adulthood and have the confidence and capability to head on out into the world and flourish. But through talking to other parents, I have found that this sense of loss is common when you are going through an "empty nest."

And through my journey, I have found ways that are making this period of adjustment easier and wanted to share these with every parent who has experienced, or will experience, a child leaving home at some stage: