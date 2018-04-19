Release Your Tight Jaw & Neck In 6 Feel-Good Steps

Feel free to stay longer than three to five breaths while doing the inner and outer jaw pressure points if that feels good. Start with your head in neutral; gaze is forward. Using your index and middle fingers, travel up the sides of your neck until you reach the jawline, right behind and below your ear. Press into the muscle—it's probably pretty tight, so ease into it and breathe deeply.

Once you're done, open your mouth wide, move your jaw around, and stick out your tongue for a big lion's breath.