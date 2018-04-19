mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

Release Your Tight Jaw & Neck In 6 Feel-Good Steps

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.

Photo by Miachel Breton

April 19, 2018
Here at mbg, we believe that beauty is uniquely yours. In our video series Bare Your Beauty, we break down various techniques, rituals, and how-to’s designed to help you feel good in your own skin, whether your goal is to de-stress, update your skin care regimen, or try a new look. 

Jaw tension is one of the telltale signs of stress. It can come from teeth grinding at night, unconscious clenching during the day, or even simple bad posture. Often jaw tension, when consistent enough, will travel along the neck, too, causing pain, tension, and general discomfort. If this sounds all too familiar, worry not—holistic personal trainer Rebecca Kennedy, who is known for her integrative, recovery-oriented approach to training, shares her pro-tips on how to release neck and jaw tension in this video. Check out the steps below and follow along with Rebecca—the whole sequence takes only a minute!

Article continues below

1. Side head tilt.

Tilting your head to the right, place your right hand on the left side of your head. Press your head up into your hand and your hand down into your head. These movements are gentle but firm. Stay for three to five breaths for all moves in the series unless otherwise noted.

2. Three-quarter head tilt.

From here, roll your head about three-quarters of the way forward and move your hand toward the back of your head. Press your head up into your hand and your hand down into your head. Repeat steps one and two on the other side before moving forward.

Article continues below

3. Backward head tilt.

Lift your chin up to the sky so that your forehead is parallel to the sky and the ground. Place your hand on your forehead and press your forehead into your hand. This time, just use your hand as a boundary—we don't want to injure the neck with too much downward pressure from it. Keep your shoulders away from your ears.

4. Forward head tilt.

Wait a moment for your neck to neutralize before tilting your head forward, tucking your chin. Interlace your hands behind your head and gently move your head from side to side, stretching the back of your neck and skull.

Article continues below

5. Outer jaw pressure points.

Feel free to stay longer than three to five breaths while doing the inner and outer jaw pressure points if that feels good. Start with your head in neutral; gaze is forward. Using your index and middle fingers, travel up the sides of your neck until you reach the jawline, right behind and below your ear. Press into the muscle—it's probably pretty tight, so ease into it and breathe deeply.

Once you're done, open your mouth wide, move your jaw around, and stick out your tongue for a big lion's breath.

6. Inner jaw pressure points.

Now move your fingers up to directly under your cheekbones and mimic the same pressing action. Open your mouth slightly but not too much, and stay here for a few breaths.

Shake it off, move your mouth around, and you should be feeling a whole lot looser!

For more from Rebecca, check out her natural beauty routine.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tight-jaw-and-neck-relief-exercises

Your article and new folder have been saved!