mindbodygreen

Close banner
Chef Chloe Coscarelli
PAID CONTENT FOR Chef Chloe Coscarelli

This Super-Easy Vegan Recipe Tastes Exactly Like Ice Cream

Written by mindbodygreen
This Super-Easy Vegan Recipe Tastes Exactly Like Ice Cream

Photo by Constanza Caiceo

March 9, 2018

You’d be hard-pressed to find a vegan—or non-vegan—who hasn’t heard of Chloe Coscarelli. The 30-year-old chef has revolutionized vegan cooking and baking by proving that eating plant-based is not only energizing and great for the planet but delicious.

Coscarelli’s mouthwatering recipes are easy to cook and brimming with flavor: from Mango-Guacamole Crunch Burgers to Butternut Mac With Smoky Shiitake Bacon and Sea Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Vegans will delight in Chloe’s creations, and carnivores won’t miss the meat one bit.

Want to make your own Chloe Coscarelli recipe at home? We’ve got you covered. When making this dish for kids, call it "Breakfast Ice Cream." It’s vibrant, delicious, and tastes just like ice cream! You can top it with any kind of fruit, nuts, or seeds you have on hand. And if the only thing you have on hand is chocolate chips, that works too!

Almond Butter Berry Bowl

Serves 2

  • 2 frozen bananas
  • ½ cup frozen blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • Almond milk

Optional toppings:

  • Maple-Pecan Granola (recipe follows) or store-bought granola
  • Fresh berries
  • Unsweetened shredded coconut
  • Chia seeds
  • Vegan chocolate chips
  1. In a food processor, combine the bananas, blueberries, and almond butter. Blend until smooth (be patient, this may take a few minutes).
  2. If needed, add almond milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, to thin.
  3. Serve in bowls topped with granola, berries, coconut, chia, and/or chocolate chips.

To make it gluten-free, use gluten-free coconut, gluten-free chocolate chips, and gluten-free oats.

This Super-Easy Vegan Recipe Tastes Exactly Like Ice Cream

Photo: Constanza Caiceo

Article continues below

Maple Pecan Granola

Makes 2½ cups

  • 1½ cups rolled oats
  • ½ cup coarsely chopped pecans
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon pure maple extract

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 325°F.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, pecans, cinnamon, and salt.
  3. Add the maple syrup, oil, vanilla, and maple extract, and stir to coat.
  4. Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until lightly browned.
  5. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Chloe Flavor by Chloe Coscarelli is available for purchase now.


Chef Chloe Coscarelli
Chef Chloe Coscarelli
Chef Chloe Coscarelli has revolutionized how vegans cook and eat with exciting, plant-based recipes that are fun, full of flavor, and make you feel healthier. She first broke onto the...

More On This Topic

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-vegan-recipe-tastes-exactly-like-ice-cream

Your article and new folder have been saved!