This Super-Easy Vegan Recipe Tastes Exactly Like Ice Cream

You’d be hard-pressed to find a vegan—or non-vegan—who hasn’t heard of Chloe Coscarelli. The 30-year-old chef has revolutionized vegan cooking and baking by proving that eating plant-based is not only energizing and great for the planet but delicious.

Coscarelli’s mouthwatering recipes are easy to cook and brimming with flavor: from Mango-Guacamole Crunch Burgers to Butternut Mac With Smoky Shiitake Bacon and Sea Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Vegans will delight in Chloe’s creations, and carnivores won’t miss the meat one bit.

Want to make your own Chloe Coscarelli recipe at home? We’ve got you covered. When making this dish for kids, call it "Breakfast Ice Cream." It’s vibrant, delicious, and tastes just like ice cream! You can top it with any kind of fruit, nuts, or seeds you have on hand. And if the only thing you have on hand is chocolate chips, that works too!