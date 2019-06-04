mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

This Summer Soup Has An Anti-Inflammatory Ingredient You Can't Miss

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
This Summer Soup Has An Anti-Inflammatory Ingredient You Can't Miss

Image by William Shaw

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 4, 2019

If you thought soup in the summer was off limits, we have a healthy, inflammation-fighting bowl of sunshine that will make you think again. 

This vegan corn soup from the new cookbook Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston has a seriously delicious twist—cue the refreshing zing of pineapple. 

While we love to snack on this anti-inflammatory fruit on its own, we love it even more blended with the sweetness of the corn and nutty undertones of cauliflower and chia seeds.

On top of being refreshing, pineapple has properties that can help prevent some of our least favorite summer woes. Thanks to a special enzyme called bromelain, pineapple could help combat inflammation and joint pain and may ward off yeast like candida. This bright bowl is easy to make and will add a pop of color to your spread.

Corn & Pineapple Sunshine Soup

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 14 fl. oz. / 1⅓ cups water
  • 1 pint / 2½ cups coconut milk
  • 5 oz. / ⅔ cup frozen corn
  • 2 small yellow bell peppers, cored, seeded, and diced
  • 4 slices of pineapple, peel cut away, cored, and diced
  • 4 tsp. chia seeds
  • 1 fresh lime
  • 8 cauliflower florets, cut into small pieces
  • 1½ oz. roughly chopped pistachio nuts
  • Torn nasturtium or English marigold petals, optional
  • A few small arugula leaves, optional 

Method

  1. Heat the water, coconut milk, and corn in a small pan and simmer for 3 minutes until the corn is hot.
  2. Reserve a little of the yellow pepper for the topping, then add the rest to a blender with the pineapple. Pour in the coconut and corn mix, screw on the lid, and blend until smooth. Stir in the chia seeds and add lime juice to taste.
  3. Pour into bowls, and top with the reserved yellow pepper, cauliflower florets, pistachio nuts, flower petals, and arugula leaves, if using.
  4. If this soup is left to stand, the chia seeds will swell, and it will take on a jelly-like texture, so serve it as soon as it is made. You could also replace the chia seeds with hemp seeds.
Based on excerpts from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston with the permission of Lorenz Books. Copyright © 2019.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-summer-soup-has-an-anti-inflammatory-ingredient-you-cant-miss

Your article and new folder have been saved!