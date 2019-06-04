This Summer Soup Has An Anti-Inflammatory Ingredient You Can't Miss

If you thought soup in the summer was off limits, we have a healthy, inflammation-fighting bowl of sunshine that will make you think again.

This vegan corn soup from the new cookbook Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston has a seriously delicious twist—cue the refreshing zing of pineapple.

While we love to snack on this anti-inflammatory fruit on its own, we love it even more blended with the sweetness of the corn and nutty undertones of cauliflower and chia seeds.

On top of being refreshing, pineapple has properties that can help prevent some of our least favorite summer woes. Thanks to a special enzyme called bromelain, pineapple could help combat inflammation and joint pain and may ward off yeast like candida. This bright bowl is easy to make and will add a pop of color to your spread.