This Super-Satisfying Chicken Shawarma Salad Packs Protein & Flavor
Chef & Food Writer
By Sabrina Ghayour
Chef & Food Writer
Sabrina Ghayour is a self-taught home cook turned chef, cookery teacher, food writer, and author of seven cookbooks.
Image by Kris Kirkham
August 01, 2025
We go through a lot of shawarma in my house, mainly because everyone loves kebabs. But when I'm feeling like I need a lighter meal, I make my chicken shawarma salad. It has all the components of a classic shawarma but with lettuce instead of flatbread and, truth be told, I love it. I also now bake the chicken in the oven so that it's even easier to make, which means I can continue doing other things around the house until it's ready. It is an A and should you have a bigger appetite, then yes, of course, you can serve it with some wraps or flatbread on the side.
Chicken Shawarma Salad
Serves 4
For the chicken
- 1¼ lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt, plus extra to serve
- 2 teaspoons garlic granules
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- juice of ½ lemon
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
For the salad
- 1 head of lettuce, sliced
- 4 large tomatoes, halved and sliced
- 1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 4 to 6 large pickled cucumbers (the long Middle Eastern variety are ideal), sliced diagonally
- ½ small pack (about ½ oz) of fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped, plus extra to garnish (optional)
- juice of ½ lemon
- olive oil
- chili sauce, such as Sriracha, to serve
Protein Check
One serving of this recipe contains about 30 grams of protein.
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 415°F. Line a roasting pan with parchment paper.
- Put all the chicken ingredients into a mixing bowl and season generously with salt and pepper, then use your hands to mix well and ensure the marinade coats the top and underside of each thigh.
- Transfer the chicken thighs to the lined pan and roast for 40 to 45 minutes until lovely and charred and cooked through. Remove from the oven, slice the cooked chicken thinly, and set aside.
- Place all the salad ingredients together on a large platter. Squeeze over the lemon juice, drizzle with a little olive oil, and season well with salt and pepper. Then gently toss together, add the chicken slices, and toss again. Drizzle with the yogurt and some chili sauce, and scatter with a little extra cilantro if desired. This needs no accompaniment.
Excerpted from FLAVOR by Sabrina Ghayour, Aster, with Photography by Kris Kirkham.