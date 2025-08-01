We go through a lot of shawarma in my house, mainly because everyone loves kebabs. But when I'm feeling like I need a lighter meal, I make my chicken shawarma salad. It has all the components of a classic shawarma but with lettuce instead of flatbread and, truth be told, I love it. I also now bake the chicken in the oven so that it's even easier to make, which means I can continue doing other things around the house until it's ready. It is an A and should you have a bigger appetite, then yes, of course, you can serve it with some wraps or flatbread on the side.