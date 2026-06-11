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Women's Health

Trends Of Vitamin D Status Are Linked To Breast Cancer Outcomes

Zhané Slambee
Author:
Zhané Slambee
June 11, 2026
Zhané Slambee
mindbodygreen editor
By Zhané Slambee
Young woman listening to her friends in a cafe bar
Image by kelvinjay / iStock
June 11, 2026

Vitamin D plays a well-established role in overall health, and a growing body of research has linked vitamin D status to breast cancer risk and outcomes.

However, most studies to date have relied on a single measurement to assess a person's vitamin D status, and one reading can only reveal so much (after all, it's just a snapshot in time). Now, a new study1 tracking vitamin D across 513 women with breast cancer found that how levels changed over the course of treatment was a stronger predictor of outcomes than any single reading alone. Here's what you need to know

About the study

The researchers set out to determine whether tracking vitamin D throughout breast cancer treatment (not just at one point) could offer more meaningful prognostic information.

To test this, they enrolled patients with invasive breast cancer and took vitamin D measurements at three points: before treatment, during treatment, and after treatment, with an average follow-up of 38 months. To analyze the data, they used group-based trajectory modeling, a statistical method that identifies distinct subgroups of patients who share similar patterns of change over time, allowing them to move beyond static measurements and characterize how each patient's vitamin D status evolved throughout treatment.

Persistent and worsening vitamin D deficiency was linked to significantly worse survival

Nearly 90% of patients in the study were vitamin D deficient or insufficient at baseline, and 64.9% presented with severe deficiency. The researchers identified six distinct vitamin D patterns among the 513 patients: consistently sufficient, consistently insufficient, consistently deficient, improving, worsening, and fluctuating. These were then grouped into three risk categories for analysis:

  • Low-risk: Patients with consistently sufficient vitamin D levels, and those whose levels improved over the course of treatment
  • Medium-risk: Patients who remained consistently insufficient
  • High-risk: Patients with persistent deficiency and those whose vitamin D status worsened over time

Patients in the high-risk group had significantly worse event-free survival compared to patients in the low-risk group. Even patients who entered the study with sufficient vitamin D levels but whose status declined during treatment still faced elevated risk, underscoring that what happens to vitamin D levels over time matters as much as where they start.

These associations held up after adjusting for established clinical factors including age, tumor stage, and molecular subtype, confirming that vitamin D trajectory was an independent prognostic factor.

Why a single vitamin D test isn't enough

Vitamin D status is not static. It's impact by sun exposure, food intake, and supplements. Cancer treatment itself can also alter the body's metabolism and nutritional status, which means levels can shift meaningfully over the course of treatment. A single measurement at diagnosis captures only a moment in time.

What this means if you've been diagnosed with breast cancer

For anyone navigating a breast cancer diagnosis, these findings add to the evidence that nutritional status during treatment is worth paying attention to. Vitamin D is one of the more accessible and modifiable factors in this space. It can be measured with a routine blood test and addressed through supplementation or dietary changes. Previous research also shows that vitamin D's positive role in chemotherapy.

The findings of this study make a reasonable case for discussing vitamin D monitoring with your oncologist or care team—not just at diagnosis, but throughout treatment and into remission.

The takeaway

Routine testing of vitamin D should be more standard than what it currently is, especially for those with a cancer diagnosis. Vitamin D plays an outsized role in pretty much every system in the body, and correcting a deficiency and maintaining optimal levels (via supplementation) is an incredibly simple and effective way to support your well-being.