Trends Of Vitamin D Status Are Linked To Breast Cancer Outcomes
Vitamin D plays a well-established role in overall health, and a growing body of research has linked vitamin D status to breast cancer risk and outcomes.
However, most studies to date have relied on a single measurement to assess a person's vitamin D status, and one reading can only reveal so much (after all, it's just a snapshot in time). Now, a new study1 tracking vitamin D across 513 women with breast cancer found that how levels changed over the course of treatment was a stronger predictor of outcomes than any single reading alone. Here's what you need to know
About the study
The researchers set out to determine whether tracking vitamin D throughout breast cancer treatment (not just at one point) could offer more meaningful prognostic information.
To test this, they enrolled patients with invasive breast cancer and took vitamin D measurements at three points: before treatment, during treatment, and after treatment, with an average follow-up of 38 months. To analyze the data, they used group-based trajectory modeling, a statistical method that identifies distinct subgroups of patients who share similar patterns of change over time, allowing them to move beyond static measurements and characterize how each patient's vitamin D status evolved throughout treatment.
Persistent and worsening vitamin D deficiency was linked to significantly worse survival
Nearly 90% of patients in the study were vitamin D deficient or insufficient at baseline, and 64.9% presented with severe deficiency. The researchers identified six distinct vitamin D patterns among the 513 patients: consistently sufficient, consistently insufficient, consistently deficient, improving, worsening, and fluctuating. These were then grouped into three risk categories for analysis:
- Low-risk: Patients with consistently sufficient vitamin D levels, and those whose levels improved over the course of treatment
- Medium-risk: Patients who remained consistently insufficient
- High-risk: Patients with persistent deficiency and those whose vitamin D status worsened over time
Patients in the high-risk group had significantly worse event-free survival compared to patients in the low-risk group. Even patients who entered the study with sufficient vitamin D levels but whose status declined during treatment still faced elevated risk, underscoring that what happens to vitamin D levels over time matters as much as where they start.
These associations held up after adjusting for established clinical factors including age, tumor stage, and molecular subtype, confirming that vitamin D trajectory was an independent prognostic factor.
Why a single vitamin D test isn't enough
What this means if you've been diagnosed with breast cancer
For anyone navigating a breast cancer diagnosis, these findings add to the evidence that nutritional status during treatment is worth paying attention to. Vitamin D is one of the more accessible and modifiable factors in this space. It can be measured with a routine blood test and addressed through supplementation or dietary changes. Previous research also shows that vitamin D's positive role in chemotherapy.
The findings of this study make a reasonable case for discussing vitamin D monitoring with your oncologist or care team—not just at diagnosis, but throughout treatment and into remission.
The takeaway
Routine testing of vitamin D should be more standard than what it currently is, especially for those with a cancer diagnosis. Vitamin D plays an outsized role in pretty much every system in the body, and correcting a deficiency and maintaining optimal levels (via supplementation) is an incredibly simple and effective way to support your well-being.