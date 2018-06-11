Doing This One Thing Will Make You More Fearless

Adventure means something different to everyone. For some of us, it's a 10-day hiking trip or a solo paddleboard adventure in the middle of the wilderness. For others, it's trying out a new cuisine or biking to work instead of taking the bus. The fact that adventure can be big or small, extreme or perfectly simple is what makes it so beautiful and exciting.

So how do we prepare for adventure and get more of it in our lives? In many ways, it's as simple as saying yes when we might normally say, "No, thank you." It's about showing up and getting out of our comfort zones. That being said, in order to be in a head space to welcome adventure, we have to be feeling our best. And that means getting a full night's sleep, optimal nutrition, plenty of physical exercise.