Cauliflower oftentimes gets a bad rap for being bland, but this version is anything but. It's insanely flavorful, has tons of texture, and surprises with a little bit of spice. The glaze is sweet and almost sticky—like the delicious sauces at Chinese restaurants but a little healthier. This one is sweetened with agave nectar instead of sugar, and it gets most of its flavor from garlic, ginger, and hoisin sauce.

Plus, we know that cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable, so it's a perfect substitute that promotes immunity and gut health, and the cilantro topping on this dish not only adds just the right amount of heat but can also help balance hormones and clear skin. Who knew a meal so easy to make could have so many health benefits? Have your woks at the ready.