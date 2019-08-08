This Is The Secret To Cooking The Best Burger Possible — Every Time

Summer isn't complete without a meal cooked over an open fire. And if you eat all the things, you know it's not a proper grilling season without the inimitable American cookout classic: the burger.

We've been to enough BBQs to know that there’s a variety of different ways to make a delicious burger. Everyone's got their own secret sauce (sometimes literally). But there’s one universal detail that truly transforms a really good burger to those standout "I'm-gonna-need-seconds" kind of burgers that stick with you long after the coals have cooled.

First, a word on your patties. Making your own is a whole different ball game, but for a reliably flavorful blend, we like going with the Great Organic Blend Burger™ from Applegate for its unique blend of just three simple ingredients: organic grass-fed, pasture-raised beef; organic mushrooms; and organic rosemary extract. We served up these dairy-free, gluten-free (and yep, Whole30-approved) burgers at this year's mbg revitalize and watched our conscious carnivores keep coming back for more. Since Applegate’s already done the work to create a patty that’s easier on the planet (and our bellies), the next step—cooking the perfect burger—is on us.