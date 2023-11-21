Yes, you read that right — this tea-and-tonic queen loves a cocktail too. My favorite spirited beverages are light, gently sweetened, and packed with redeeming ingredients like fresh herbs, freshly squeezed fruits, and bold spices. Kombucha is both a wonderful mix-in for cocktails and a low ABV alcohol stand-in on its own, thanks to its depth and puckering flavor. In this tonic, zesty ginger kombucha pairs deliciously with a squeeze of fresh lime. If you're not looking to imbibe, a splash of sparkling water and a sprig of fresh mint make for an elevated zero-proof cocktail.