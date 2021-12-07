 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Instinct® Pet Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Instinct® Pet Food

This Functional Medicine Expert Chose A Raw Diet For His Pups. Here’s Why

Functional Medicine Expert & Practicioner By Dr. Will Cole
December 7, 2021 — 8:00 AM

As wellness enthusiasts, we prioritize only the best nutrition for our body. And the same thing goes for our four-legged friends. Functional Medicine Expert Dr. Will Cole spends every day talking with people about the importance of healthy eating. To him, real food matters, which is why he chose Instinct Raw food for his dogs, Scout and Harper. Made with whole-food ingredients that are never cooked or heated, the nutrients of Instinct Raw are kept intact and provide more nutritional value—exactly the kind of diet Dr. Cole can get on board with. Check out the video to learn more about Dr. Cole’s choice to start his pups on a raw diet… And how they feel about it!

Instinct® Raw Frozen Bites Real Beef Recipe

Instinct® Raw Frozen Bites Real Beef Recipe

Instinct Raw Real Beef Recipe is protein-packed with 85% meat and organs and 15% non-GMO vegetables, fruits, and vitamins & minerals. We use whole-food ingredients like real beef and never include grain, corn, wheat, soy, artificial colors, or preservatives. We believe in the power of raw nutrition because we know the good it can do. Unlock your dog's potential to thrive with Instinct Raw.

Advertisement
Dr. Will Cole
Dr. Will Cole Functional Medicine Expert & Practicioner
Dr. Will Cole, leading functional-medicine expert, consults people around the world via webcam and locally in Pittsburgh. He specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors...

More On This Topic

Sex

How To Actually Nail The 69 Position, Because It's A Classic For A Reason

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
How To Actually Nail The 69 Position, Because It's A Classic For A Reason
Parenting

Everything (& We Mean Everything) To Know About Co-Parenting With A Narcissist

Stephanie Barnes
Everything (& We Mean Everything) To Know About Co-Parenting With A Narcissist
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Wellness Trends

Just In: The 10 Health & Wellness Trends That Will Define 2022

mbg editorial
Just In: The 10 Health & Wellness Trends That Will Define 2022
Women's Health

Prioritizing Girls' Mental & Physical Health Is More Vital Than Ever

Jamie Schneider
Prioritizing Girls' Mental & Physical Health Is More Vital Than Ever
Beauty

How This Actress, Model, Entrepreneur & Mom Masters A 5-Minute Makeup Routine

Alexandra Engler
How This Actress, Model, Entrepreneur & Mom Masters A 5-Minute Makeup Routine
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

9 Habits That The World's Healthiest & Longest-Lived People Share

Dan Buettner
9 Habits That The World's Healthiest & Longest-Lived People Share
Integrative Health

8 Expert-Backed Sun Lights To Lift Your Mood This Winter & Beyond

Stephanie Barnes
8 Expert-Backed Sun Lights To Lift Your Mood This Winter & Beyond
Beauty

Uh, Should You Stop Using Retinol While Traveling? The Answer May Surprise You

Jamie Schneider
Uh, Should You Stop Using Retinol While Traveling? The Answer May Surprise You
Integrative Health

I'm The Blue Zones Founder: This Is My Must-Have Food For Gut Health & Longevity

Jamie Schneider
I'm The Blue Zones Founder: This Is My Must-Have Food For Gut Health & Longevity
Beauty

Are You Dealing With Dark Spots On Your Hands? Here's Exactly What To Do

Alexandra Engler
Are You Dealing With Dark Spots On Your Hands? Here's Exactly What To Do
Integrative Health

The Fascinating Reason We Sleep Worse When We Travel & What To Do

Emma Loewe
The Fascinating Reason We Sleep Worse When We Travel & What To Do
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-functional-medicine-expert-chose-raw-diet-for-his-pups-heres-why

Your article and new folder have been saved!